    BKE   US1184401065

THE BUCKLE, INC.

(BKE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/08 01:08:25 pm
45.155 USD   -0.61%
BUCKLE  : Press Release Narrative for 7/8/2021
PU
BUCKLE  : Sales Rise 17.8% in June From Year Earlier
MT
THE BUCKLE, INC.  : Reports June 2021 Net Sales
BU
Buckle : Press Release Narrative for 7/8/2021

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
For Immediate Release: July 8, 2021

Contact: Thomas B. Heacock, Chief Financial Officer

The Buckle, Inc.

(308) 236-8491

The Buckle, Inc. Press Release Narrative for 7/8/2021

Due to the significant impact of the Company's closure of all brick and mortar stores as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic beginning March 18, 2020, all comparisons in this narrative will be against the same four-week period in fiscal 2019.

Our July 8, 2021 press release reported that net sales for the five-week period ended July 3, 2021, increased 49.3 percent to $111.7 million compared to net sales of $74.8 million in the five-week fiscal month ended July 6, 2019.

On the men's side of the business, total sales for the five-week fiscal period ended July 3, 2021 were up 52.5 percent in comparison to the five-week period ended July 6, 2019. The men's business represented approximately 57.0 percent of total sales for the month versus approximately 56.0 percent in June of fiscal 2019. Compared to fiscal 2019, overall price points on the men's side of the business were up approximately 0.5 percent.

On the women's side of the business, total sales for the five-week fiscal period ended July 3, 2021 were up approximately 44.5 percent in comparison to the five-week period ended July 6, 2019. The women's business represented approximately 43.0 percent of total sales for the month versus approximately 44.0 percent in June of fiscal 2019. Compared to fiscal 2019, overall price points on the women's side of the business were up approximately 10.0 percent.

Within the men's and women's categories combined, accessory sales for the fiscal month were up approximately 54.0 percent in comparison to June of fiscal 2019, and footwear sales were up about 76.5 percent. These two categories accounted for approximately 11.0 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively, of the current fiscal June net sales. This compares with approximately 10.5 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, for each in June of fiscal 2019. Average accessory price points were up approximately 10.5 percent and average footwear price points were up about 2.0 percent for the same comparison period.

For the month, UPT's were down approximately 2.0% while the average transaction value increased approximately 3.5 percent compared to June of fiscal 2019.

Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states compared to 446 stores in 42 states as of July 8, 2020 and 448 stores in 42 states as of July 8, 2019.

It is our Company policy not to provide any guidance on current sales or to project results for the next quarter. Additionally, any forward-looking statements made during this commentary involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Buckle Inc. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 088 M - -
Net income 2022 175 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 224 M 2 224 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 59,7%
Managers and Directors
Dennis H. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas B. Heacock Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & SVP
Daniel J. Hirschfeld Chairman
Bill L. Fairfield Independent Director
Bruce L. Hoberman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BUCKLE, INC.55.58%2 276
INDITEX14.06%114 545
KERING24.13%113 085
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-13.59%76 264
ROSS STORES, INC.3.02%44 129
HENNES & MAURITZ AB17.94%39 361