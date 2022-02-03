Log in
    BKE   US1184401065

THE BUCKLE, INC.

(BKE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/02 06:30:00 pm
37.36 USD   -1.09%
07:01aBUCKLE : Press Release Narrative for 2/3/2022
PU
06:51aThe Buckle, Inc. Reports January 2022 Net Sales
BU
01/06Buckle Reports Increase in December 2021 Net Sales
MT
The Buckle, Inc. Reports January 2022 Net Sales

02/03/2022 | 06:51am EST
The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended January 29, 2022 increased 4.2 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended January 30, 2021. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended January 29, 2022 increased 2.9 percent to $64.9 million from net sales of $63.1 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended January 30, 2021.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week fourth quarter ended January 29, 2022 increased 20.0 percent from comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended January 30, 2021. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal fourth quarter ended January 29, 2022 increased 19.5 percent to $380.9 million compared to net sales of $318.8 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal fourth quarter ended January 30, 2021.

Comparable store net sales for the 52-week fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 increased 43.8 percent from comparable store net sales for the 52-week fiscal year ended January 30, 2021. Net sales for the 52-week fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 increased 43.6 percent to $1.295 billion from net sales of $901.3 million for the prior year 52-week fiscal year ended January 30, 2021.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 439 retail stores in 42 states which includes the closing of one store earlier this week. The Company operated 442 stores in 42 states as of February 3, 2021. To listen to the Company’s recorded monthly sales commentary, please call (308) 238-2500.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be found on the Internet at www.buckle.com


© Business Wire 2022
