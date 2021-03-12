The Buckle, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Net Income

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended January 30, 2021 was $65.6 million, or $1.34 per share ($1.33 per share on a diluted basis). Net income for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 was $130.1 million, or $2.67 per share ($2.66 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended January 30, 2021 increased 17.7 percent to $318.8 million from net sales of $271.0 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended February 1, 2020. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended January 30, 2021 increased 18.0 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended February 1, 2020. Online sales increased 81.5 percent to $66.2 million for the 13-week period ended January 30, 2021, compared to net sales of $36.4 million for the 13-week period ended February 1, 2020.

Net sales for the 52-week fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 increased 0.1 percent to $901.3 million from net sales of $900.3 million for the 52-week fiscal year ended February 1, 2020. Comparable store net sales for the 52-week period ended January 30, 2021 increased 0.4 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 52-week period ended February 1, 2020. Online sales increased 72.0 percent to $190.6 million for the 52-week period ended January 30, 2021, compared to net sales of $110.8 million for the 52-week period ended February 1, 2020.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $65.6 million, or $1.34 per share ($1.33 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $47.0 million, or $0.96 per share ($0.96 per share on a diluted basis) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net income for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 was $130.1 million, or $2.67 per share ($2.66 per share on a diluted basis), compared with $104.4 million, or $2.15 per share ($2.14 per share on a diluted basis) for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal year, it operated 443 stores in 42 states compared with 448 stores in 42 states at the end of fiscal 2019.

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) 13-Weeks Ended 52-Weeks Ended January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 (1) SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 318,835 $ 271,003 $ 901,278 $ 900,254 COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 155,324 142,413 500,610 522,780 Gross profit 163,511 128,590 400,668 377,474 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 66,503 58,054 191,158 204,480 General and administrative 12,462 10,685 41,488 41,497 78,965 68,739 232,646 245,977 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 84,546 59,851 168,022 131,497 OTHER INCOME, Net 927 1,764 2,925 6,210 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 85,473 61,615 170,947 137,707 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 19,867 14,636 40,808 33,278 NET INCOME $ 65,606 $ 46,979 $ 130,139 $ 104,429 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 1.34 $ 0.96 $ 2.67 $ 2.15 Diluted $ 1.33 $ 0.96 $ 2.66 $ 2.14 Basic weighted average shares 48,869 48,698 48,755 48,587 Diluted weighted average shares 49,228 48,948 49,013 48,813 (1) Derived from audited financial statements

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS January 30,

2021 February 1,

2020 (1) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 318,789 $ 220,969 Short-term investments 3,359 12,532 Receivables 2,823 3,136 Inventory 101,063 121,258 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,190 20,935 Total current assets 437,224 378,830 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 451,357 452,205 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (350,942 ) (338,357 ) 100,415 113,848 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 279,358 350,088 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 18,320 15,863 OTHER ASSETS 10,497 9,261 Total assets $ 845,814 $ 867,890 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 43,399 $ 26,491 Accrued employee compensation 35,865 22,929 Accrued store operating expenses 20,303 17,837 Gift certificates redeemable 14,279 15,319 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 81,762 87,314 Income taxes payable 10,751 2,751 Total current liabilities 206,359 172,641 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 18,320 15,863 NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 224,506 290,238 Total liabilities 449,185 478,742 COMMITMENTS STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; 49,407,731 and 49,205,681 shares issued and outstanding at January 30, 2021 and February 1, 2020, respectively 494 492 Additional paid-in capital 158,058 152,258 Retained earnings 238,077 236,398 Total stockholders’ equity 396,629 389,148 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 845,814 $ 867,890 (1) Derived from audited financial statements

