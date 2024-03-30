The Byke Hospitality Limited .

CIN- L67190MH1990PLC056009

March 30, 2024

BYE-FILING

To, Corporate Services Department, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, 5th Floor, Exchange Plaza Plot no. C/ 1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex Bandra (E), Murnbai - 400 051. Scrip Code: BYKE To, Corporate Department,Services The BSE Limited,Pbiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai-400 001. Scrip Code: 531373 To, Corporate Services Department, Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, 4th Floor, Vibgyor Towers, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 098 Scrip Code: BYKE

Sub: Intimation of resignation of Independent Directors in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that Mr. Ramratan Bajaj (DIN: 03502832) and Mr. Ramesh Diwan Vohra (DIN: 03502651) vide their letters dated March 30, 2024 have tendered their resignation as the "Non-Executive Independent Director" of the Company with effect from today, i.e., March 30, 2024 along with their membership in various committees, where they are the members.

The Board ofDirectors ofthe Company appreciates their valuable contribution and support during their term as the Independent Directors ofthe Company.

The resignation letter with the reason as indicated is enclosed. Mr. Ramratan Bajaj (DIN: 03502832) and Mr. Ramesh Diwan Vohra (DIN: 03502651) have confirmed that there are no other material reasons for their resignation other than those mentioned in their resignation letter.

Further, the details required in terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the Listing Regulations are given in Annexure-I. The Letter of resignation received from Mr. Ramratan Bajaj (DIN: 03502832) and Mr. Ramesh Diwan Vohra (DIN: 03502651) is enclosed herewith as Annexure-II.

Kin~lly take the above document on record.

Annexure- I

Information as required under Regulation 30 -Para A ofPart A of Schedule ill ofSEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

Resignation ofMr. Ramratan Baiaj (DIN: 03502832) as an Independent Director of the Company

1. Name and DIN Mr. Ramratan Bajaj (DIN: 03502832) 2. Reason for Change viz. appointment; resignation, removal, death or otherwise. Resignation due to preoccupation. There are no other material reasons for resignation other than those mentioned m the resignation letter. 3. Date of Appointment I Cessation (as applicable) & term of AppoiRtment. March 30, 2024 4. BriefProfile (in case of appointment of a director) Not Applicable 5. Disclosure of relationship between directors (in case appointment ofa director) Not Applicable 6. Letter of Resignation along with detailed reason for resignation Enclosed as Annexure - II 7. Names of listed entities in which the resigning director holds directorships, indicating the category of directorship and membership of board committees, if any Nil

Resignation of Mr. Ramesh Diwan Vohra (DIN: 03502651) as an Independent Director of the Company

1. Name and DIN Mr. Ramesh Diwan Vobra (DIN: 03502651) 2. .., Reason for Change viz. appointmeat; resignation, removal, death or otherwise. Resignation due to preoccupation. There are no other material reasons for resignation other than those mentioned in the resignation letter. .). Date of Appointmoot I Cessation (as applicable) & tenR of ,A.ppoifl.tment. March 30, 2024 4. Brief Profile (in case of appointment of a director) Not Applicable 5. Disclosure of relationship between directors (in case appointment ofa director) Not Applicable 6. Letter of Resignation along with detailed reason for resignation Enclosed as Annexure - II 7. Names of listed entities in which the resigning director holds directorships, indicating the category of directorship and membership of board committees, ifany Nil

Date: March 30, 2024

To,

The Board of Directors,

The Byke Hospitality Limited

Sunil Patodia Tower, Plot No. 156-158, J.B. Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai Maharashtra, India, 400099

Subject: Resignation from the position of Non-Executive Independent Director of The Bvke Hospitality Limited.

Ref: -DIN 03502651

Dear Sir/Madam,

I, the undersigned, do hereby resign from the position of Non-Executive Independent Director of The Byke Hospitality Limited with immediate effect from March 30, 2024 due to pre-occupation. I thank you all for the valuable support extended to me during my tenure as an Independent Director. Kindly accept this resignation letter as Independent Director of the Company including the board committees and relieve me from my duties with effect from March 30, 2024.

I further confirm that there is no other material reason other than as mentioned above for my stepping down from the position of Independent Director of the Company.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt of this resignation letter and arrange to submit the necessary forms with the office ofthe Registrar of Companies and Stock Exchanges, to that effect.

Thanking You,

Yours sincerely,

(Ramesh Diwan Vohra) DIN: 03502651

