Caldwell Partners International : 2022 Annual Report

Dear Shareholders, Clients, and Friends:

Fiscal 2022 was an exceptional year in Caldwell's history - one that saw shattered records for revenue and profit, amidst our highest client satisfaction scores to date. It was a year of marked revenue and profit achievement and overall execution excellence, as we continue our transformation into a high growth business.

The year began with strong and growing business activity in both business segments, at levels previously unseen at either company. This growth peaked shortly after mid-year yet remained solid and above historical averages through the fourth quarter, despite sequential softness.

The Caldwell executive search team generated $104.6 million in revenue, an 8% increase over the previous year. The surge in search volume we saw in Fiscal 2021 continued through the first three quarters, with partners averaging 14.3 assignments each - well above the historical average of 12 assignments per partner. We saw softer demand in the fourth quarter, and the early booking trend to begin Fiscal 2023 suggests search volumes per partner returning closer to our historical average. Partner recruitment remains a priority, and we continue to add new partners to our existing record partner headcount to drive revenue performance.

The IQTalent team saw sustained and significant growth in demand for its services since pandemic lows, generating $51.6 million - a tremendous 122% increase over the prior year. IQTalent's clients are weighted toward the technology sector, which has seen strong economic headwinds and market performance challenges since late summer. In light of clients significantly pulling back on their hiring and expansion plans, we have taken quick action to reduce and align our staff with business levels. While a difficult environment in the near-term, IQTalent's flexible on-demand pricing model coupled with our innovative use of AI technology has resonated with clients and we remain excited about our expansion into the future.

Fiscal 2022 was also another year of innovation and investment in our processes and the spectrum of services we are able to provide to our clients, as we strive to disrupt the search industry. We acquired behavioral and cognitive psychometrics consultancy Applied Behavioral Academy, establishing Caldwell Analytics as a Master Certified Trainer of The Predictive Index, strengthening the ability to help clients align talent and business strategies. We also made an investment in Skyminyr, an early-stage company with an artificial intelligence software platform designed to deliver the power of human capital intelligence through a combination of behavioral analytics, sector mapping, and relationship intelligence.