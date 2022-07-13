Caldwell Partners International : F'22 Q3 Financial Statements
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS
INTERNATIONAL INC.
Consolidated Interim Financial
Statements
Third Quarters Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
79 Wellington Street West
TD South Tower
Suite 2410, P.O. Box 75 Toronto, ON M5K 1E7 +1 (416) 920-7702
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONSOLIDATED
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Section 4.3(3)(a) of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, provides that if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated interim financial statements, the interim consolidated financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The Company's external auditors, KPMG LLP, have not performed a review of these consolidated interim financial statements of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (the Company).
/s/ "John N. Wallace"
/s/ "C. Christopher Beck"
John N. Wallace
C. Christopher Beck
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PRESIDENT, CALDWELL AND CHIEF
FINANCIAL OFFICER
July 13, 2022
Caldwell - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
2
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
As at
As at
May 31
August 31
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
28,104
29,214
Accounts receivable
28,611
23,218
Income taxes receivable (note 14)
1,243
-
Unbilled revenue (note 13)
5,356
4,217
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,450
2,332
65,764
58,981
Non-current assets
Restricted cash (note 4)
-
2,624
Investments (notes 5 and 19)
838
242
Advances
292
506
Property and equipment
1,977
1,970
Right-of-use assets (note 9)
8,171
9,549
Intangible assets (note 4)
196
234
Goodwill (note 4)
8,612
7,960
Deferred income taxes
5,076
5,067
Total assets
90,926
87,133
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
4,325
4,640
Compensation payable (notes 4, 7 and 8)
43,370
36,852
Income taxes payable
-
3,007
Lease liability (note 10)
1,984
1,868
Loans Payable (notes 4 and 20)
-
176
49,679
46,543
Non-current liabilities
Compensation payable (notes 4, 7 and 8)
2,333
6,278
Lease liability (note 10)
7,214
8,560
59,226
61,381
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital (notes 4 and 16)
12,554
12,157
Contributed surplus (note 16)
15,042
15,063
Accumulated other comprehensive income
173
204
Retained earnings (deficit)
3,931
(1,672)
Total equity
31,700
25,752
Total liabilities and equity
90,926
87,133
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Signed on behalf of the Board:
/s/ "Elias Vamvakas"
/s/ "Kathryn A. Welsh"
Elias Vamvakas
Kathryn A. Welsh
Chair of the Board
Chair of the Audit Committee
Caldwell - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
3
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31
May 31
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
¹
2022
2021
¹
Revenues
Professional fees (notes 12, 13 and 21)
41,705
35,735
119,827
77,797
Direct expense reimbursements
168
84
419
231
41,873
35,819
120,246
78,028
Cost of sales expenses
Cost of sales (note 6)
32,180
26,737
92,883
58,153
Government stimulus grants (notes 6 and 11)
-
(68)
-
(334)
Reimbursed direct expenses
168
84
419
231
32,348
26,753
93,302
58,050
Gross profit
9,525
9,066
26,944
19,978
Selling, general and administrative (notes 6, 7 and 8)
7,318
5,058
17,092
13,621
Acquisition-related expenses (note 4)
504
791
1,995
1,660
7,822
5,849
19,087
15,281
Operating profit
1,703
3,217
7,857
4,697
Finance expenses (income)
Interest expense on lease liability (note 10)
102
121
321
348
Interest expense on loans payable (note 20)
-
11
-
20
Investment income (note 5)
(15)
(5)
(22)
(19)
Foreign exchange loss
73
249
39
354
Earnings before income tax
1,543
2,841
7,519
3,994
Income tax expense (note 14)
187
609
1,916
458
Net earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company
1,356
2,232
5,603
3,536
Earnings per share (note 15)
Basic and Diluted
$0.053
$0.088
$0.218
$0.152
Diluted
$0.052
$0.086
$0.216
$0.150
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31
May 31
2022
2021
¹
2022
2021
¹
Net earnings for the period
1,356
2,232
5,603
3,536
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings
Gain (loss) on marketable securities (note 5)
53
(68)
(39)
65
Cumulative translation adjustment
(113)
(800)
8
(1,132)
Comprehensive earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company
1,296
1,364
5,572
2,469
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Certain comparative figures have been restated to conform with current year presentation.
Caldwell - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
4
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)
Accumulated Other Comprehensive
Income (Loss)
Retained
Cumulative
Gain/(loss) on
Earnings
Contributed
Translation
Marketable
Total
(Deficit)
Share Capital
Surplus
Adjustment
Securities
Equity
Balance - August 31, 2020
(6,191)
7,515
15,013
595
(176)
16,756
Net earnings for the nine month period ended
May 31, 2021
3,536
-
-
-
-
3,536
Common share issuance (notes 4 and 16)
-
4,642
-
-
-
4,642
Share based payment expense (note 16)
-
-
37
-
-
37
Gain on marketable securities available for sale
-
-
-
-
65
65
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
(1,132)
-
(1,132)
Balance - May 31, 2021
(2,655)
12,157
15,050
(537)
(111)
23,904
Balance - August 31, 2021
(1,672)
12,157
15,063
215
(11)
25,752
Net earnings for the nine month period ended
May 31, 2022
5,603
-
-
-
-
5,603
Employee share option plan share issue (note 16)
-
397
(34)
-
-
363
Share-based payment expense (note 16)
-
-
13
-
-
13
Loss on marketable securities available for sale
-
-
-
-
(39)
(39)
Change in cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
8
-
8
Balance - May 31, 2022
3,931
12,554
15,042
223
(50)
31,700
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Caldwell - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
5
