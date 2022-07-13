Log in
    CWL   CA12913L2030

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(CWL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:12 2022-07-12 pm EDT
2.030 CAD   -0.49%
05:24pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : F'22 q3 md&a
PU
05:24pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Record Third Quarter
PU
05:24pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : F'22 Q3 Financial Statements
PU
Caldwell Partners International : F'22 Q3 Financial Statements

07/13/2022 | 05:24pm EDT

07/13/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS

INTERNATIONAL INC.

Consolidated Interim Financial

Statements

Third Quarters Ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)

79 Wellington Street West

TD South Tower

Suite 2410, P.O. Box 75 Toronto, ON M5K 1E7 +1 (416) 920-7702

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONSOLIDATED

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Section 4.3(3)(a) of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, provides that if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated interim financial statements, the interim consolidated financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The Company's external auditors, KPMG LLP, have not performed a review of these consolidated interim financial statements of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (the Company).

/s/ "John N. Wallace"

/s/ "C. Christopher Beck"

John N. Wallace

C. Christopher Beck

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

PRESIDENT, CALDWELL AND CHIEF

FINANCIAL OFFICER

July 13, 2022

Caldwell - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

2

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

As at

As at

May 31

August 31

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

28,104

29,214

Accounts receivable

28,611

23,218

Income taxes receivable (note 14)

1,243

-

Unbilled revenue (note 13)

5,356

4,217

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,450

2,332

65,764

58,981

Non-current assets

Restricted cash (note 4)

-

2,624

Investments (notes 5 and 19)

838

242

Advances

292

506

Property and equipment

1,977

1,970

Right-of-use assets (note 9)

8,171

9,549

Intangible assets (note 4)

196

234

Goodwill (note 4)

8,612

7,960

Deferred income taxes

5,076

5,067

Total assets

90,926

87,133

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

4,325

4,640

Compensation payable (notes 4, 7 and 8)

43,370

36,852

Income taxes payable

-

3,007

Lease liability (note 10)

1,984

1,868

Loans Payable (notes 4 and 20)

-

176

49,679

46,543

Non-current liabilities

Compensation payable (notes 4, 7 and 8)

2,333

6,278

Lease liability (note 10)

7,214

8,560

59,226

61,381

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital (notes 4 and 16)

12,554

12,157

Contributed surplus (note 16)

15,042

15,063

Accumulated other comprehensive income

173

204

Retained earnings (deficit)

3,931

(1,672)

Total equity

31,700

25,752

Total liabilities and equity

90,926

87,133

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Signed on behalf of the Board:

/s/ "Elias Vamvakas"

/s/ "Kathryn A. Welsh"

Elias Vamvakas

Kathryn A. Welsh

Chair of the Board

Chair of the Audit Committee

Caldwell - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

3

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

Three months ended

Nine months ended

May 31

May 31

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

2022

2021 ¹

2022

2021 ¹

Revenues

Professional fees (notes 12, 13 and 21)

41,705

35,735

119,827

77,797

Direct expense reimbursements

168

84

419

231

41,873

35,819

120,246

78,028

Cost of sales expenses

Cost of sales (note 6)

32,180

26,737

92,883

58,153

Government stimulus grants (notes 6 and 11)

-

(68)

-

(334)

Reimbursed direct expenses

168

84

419

231

32,348

26,753

93,302

58,050

Gross profit

9,525

9,066

26,944

19,978

Selling, general and administrative (notes 6, 7 and 8)

7,318

5,058

17,092

13,621

Acquisition-related expenses (note 4)

504

791

1,995

1,660

7,822

5,849

19,087

15,281

Operating profit

1,703

3,217

7,857

4,697

Finance expenses (income)

Interest expense on lease liability (note 10)

102

121

321

348

Interest expense on loans payable (note 20)

-

11

-

20

Investment income (note 5)

(15)

(5)

(22)

(19)

Foreign exchange loss

73

249

39

354

Earnings before income tax

1,543

2,841

7,519

3,994

Income tax expense (note 14)

187

609

1,916

458

Net earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company

1,356

2,232

5,603

3,536

Earnings per share (note 15)

Basic and Diluted

$0.053

$0.088

$0.218

$0.152

Diluted

$0.052

$0.086

$0.216

$0.150

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

May 31

May 31

2022

2021 ¹

2022

2021 ¹

Net earnings for the period

1,356

2,232

5,603

3,536

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings

Gain (loss) on marketable securities (note 5)

53

(68)

(39)

65

Cumulative translation adjustment

(113)

(800)

8

(1,132)

Comprehensive earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company

1,296

1,364

5,572

2,469

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

  • Certain comparative figures have been restated to conform with current year presentation.

Caldwell - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

4

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive

Income (Loss)

Retained

Cumulative

Gain/(loss) on

Earnings

Contributed

Translation

Marketable

Total

(Deficit)

Share Capital

Surplus

Adjustment

Securities

Equity

Balance - August 31, 2020

(6,191)

7,515

15,013

595

(176)

16,756

Net earnings for the nine month period ended

May 31, 2021

3,536

-

-

-

-

3,536

Common share issuance (notes 4 and 16)

-

4,642

-

-

-

4,642

Share based payment expense (note 16)

-

-

37

-

-

37

Gain on marketable securities available for sale

-

-

-

-

65

65

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

(1,132)

-

(1,132)

Balance - May 31, 2021

(2,655)

12,157

15,050

(537)

(111)

23,904

Balance - August 31, 2021

(1,672)

12,157

15,063

215

(11)

25,752

Net earnings for the nine month period ended

May 31, 2022

5,603

-

-

-

-

5,603

Employee share option plan share issue (note 16)

-

397

(34)

-

-

363

Share-based payment expense (note 16)

-

-

13

-

-

13

Loss on marketable securities available for sale

-

-

-

-

(39)

(39)

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

8

-

8

Balance - May 31, 2022

3,931

12,554

15,042

223

(50)

31,700

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Caldwell - Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

5

Disclaimer

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 21:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
