Caldwell Partners International : F'22 Q3 Financial Statements

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONSOLIDATED

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Section 4.3(3)(a) of National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations, provides that if an auditor has not performed a review of the consolidated interim financial statements, the interim consolidated financial statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The Company's external auditors, KPMG LLP, have not performed a review of these consolidated interim financial statements of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (the Company).

/s/ "John N. Wallace" /s/ "C. Christopher Beck" John N. Wallace C. Christopher Beck CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PRESIDENT, CALDWELL AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER July 13, 2022