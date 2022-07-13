Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Caldwell Partners International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWL   CA12913L2030

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(CWL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:12 2022-07-12 pm EDT
2.030 CAD   -0.49%
05:24pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : F'22 q3 md&a
PU
05:24pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Record Third Quarter
PU
05:24pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : F'22 Q3 Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Caldwell Partners International : Reports Record Third Quarter

07/13/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Third quarter revenue of $41.9 million - highest quarter in firm's history
  • Year to date revenue of $120.2 million, a 54% increase year over year
  • Record year to date operating profit of $7.9 million

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2022 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL; OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended May 31, 2022. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. Financial results include those of IQTalent Partners, Inc. (IQTP) beginning on the date of acquisition of December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
5.31.22 5.31.21 5.31.22 5.31.21

Professional fees - Caldwell

26,534 26,914 80,384 64,691

Professional fees - IQTP

15,171 8,821 39,443 13,106

Consolidated professional fees

41,705 35,735 119,827 77,797

Direct expense reimbursements

168 84 419 231

Revenues

41,873 35,819 120,246 78,028

Cost of sales

32,180 26,737 92,883 58,153

Government stimulus grants

- (68 ) - (334 )

Reimbursed direct expenses

168 84 419 231

Gross profit

9,525 9,066 26,944 19,978

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,318 5,058 17,092 13,621

Acquisition-related expenses

504 791 1,995 1,660

Operating profit

1,703 3,217 7,857 4,697

Interest expense on lease liability

102 121 321 348

Interest expense on loans payable

- 11 - 20

Investment income

(15 ) (5 ) (22 ) (19 )

Foreign exchange loss

73 249 39 354

Earnings before tax

1,543 2,841 7,519 3,994

Income tax expense

187 609 1,916 458

Net earnings after tax

1,356 2,232 5,603 3,536

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.053 $ 0.088 $ 0.218 $ 0.152

1) Results for the nine months ended May 31, 2022, exclude the pre-acquisition results of IQTP, which had $5,931 of revenue.

2) Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTP purchase price structured as compensation expense which will end on December 31, 2022.

"This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of record year-over-year revenue results" said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $41.9 million (a 17% increase over the prior year) and $120.2 million for the fiscal year to date (a 54% increase over the prior year)."

"Our Caldwell executive search segment contributed $26.5 million in professional fees in the third quarter - largely flat coming off a surge that began building in the third quarter of last year. We experienced continued robust growth at our IQTP segment, generating $15.2 million in professional fees during the third quarter - a 72% increase from the prior year. While rising inflation, interest rates and geopolitical tensions in Europe may bring moderation to our near-term growth, executive search trends remain strong, we are at a record high partner count and focused on continued partner recruitment, and IQTP's flexible on-demand pricing model and innovative use of AI technology continues to resonate with our clients and their talent needs."

Wallace continued: "Over the last two years we have implemented a deliberate strategy aimed at expanding and modernizing the range of talent acquisition solutions we deliver to our clients. We now integrate outcome-oriented service with innovative technology to deliver a wider range of talent acquisition solutions to our clients. With IQTP providing recurring talent procurement support and Caldwell engaged for higher end retained executive searches not undertaken by our clients' in-house teams, we can provide seamless support for our clients' talent acquisition needs at all levels. We do anticipate benefitting from an increasingly diversified mix of products and services, with cross-collaboration opportunities between our two business segments expected to amplify our long-term success. We also continue to review business and technology acquisition opportunities that align with client-driven talent offerings and our driving principle, that Talent Transforms."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance, or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Chris Beck, President and Chief Financial Officer
cbeck@caldwell.com
+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

As at As at
May 31 August 31
2022 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

28,104 29,214

Accounts receivable

28,611 23,218

Income taxes receivable

1,243 -

Unbilled revenue

5,356 4,217

Prepaid expenses and other assets

2,450 2,332
65,764 58,981

Non-current assets

Restricted cash

- 2,624

Investments

838 242

Advances

292 506

Property and equipment

1,977 1,970

Right-of-use assets

8,171 9,549

Intangible assets

196 234

Goodwill

8,612 7,960

Deferred income taxes

5,076 5,067

Total assets

90,926 87,133

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

4,325 4,640

Compensation payable

43,370 36,852

Income taxes payable

- 3,007

Lease liability

1,984 1,868

Loans Payable

- 176
49,679 46,543

Non-current liabilities

Compensation payable

2,333 6,278

Lease liability

7,214 8,560
59,226 61,381

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

12,554 12,157

Contributed surplus

15,042 15,063

Accumulated other comprehensive income

173 204

Retained earnings (deficit)

3,931 (1,672 )

Total equity

31,700 25,752

Total liabilities and equity

90,926 87,133

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

Three months ended Nine months ended
May 31 May 31

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

2022 2021 1 2022 2021 1

Revenues

Professional fees

41,705 35,735 119,827 77,797

Direct expense reimbursements

168 84 419 231
41,873 35,819 120,246 78,028

Cost of sales expenses

Cost of sales

32,180 26,737 92,883 58,153

Government stimulus grants

- (68 ) - (334 )

Reimbursed direct expenses

168 84 419 231
32,348 26,753 93,302 58,050

Gross profit

9,525 9,066 26,944 19,978

Selling, general and administrative

7,318 5,058 17,092 13,621

Acquisition-related expenses

504 791 1,995 1,660
7,822 5,849 19,087 15,281

Operating profit

1,703 3,217 7,857 4,697

Finance expenses (income)

Interest expense on lease liability

102 121 321 348

Interest expense on loans payable

- 11 - 20

Investment income

(15 ) (5 ) (22 ) (19 )

Foreign exchange loss

73 249 39 354

Earnings before income tax

1,543 2,841 7,519 3,994

Income tax expense

187 609 1,916 458

Net earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company

1,356 2,232 5,603 3,536

Earnings per share

Basic and Diluted

$ 0.053 $ 0.088 $ 0.218 $ 0.152

Diluted

$ 0.052 $ 0.086 $ 0.216 $ 0.150

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended Nine months ended
May 31 May 31
2022 2021 1 2022 2021 1

Net earnings for the period

1,356 2,232 5,603 3,536

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings

Gain (loss) on marketable securities

53 (68 ) (39 ) 65

Cumulative translation adjustment

(113 ) (800 ) 8 (1,132 )

Comprehensive earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company

1,296 1,364 5,572 2,469

1 Certain comparative figures have been restated to conform with current year presentation.

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive
Income (Loss)
Retained Cumulative Gain/(loss) on
Earnings Contributed Translation Marketable Total
(Deficit) Share Capital Surplus Adjustment Securities Equity

Balance - August 31, 2020

(6,191 ) 7,515 15,013 595 (176 ) 16,756

Net earnings for the nine month period ended

May 31, 2021

3,536 - - - - 3,536

Common share issuance

- 4,642 - - - 4,642

Share based payment expense

- - 37 - - 37

Gain on marketable securities available for sale

- - - - 65 65

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

- - - (1,132 ) - (1,132 )

Balance - May 31, 2021

(2,655 ) 12,157 15,050 (537 ) (111 ) 23,904

Balance - August 31, 2021

(1,672 ) 12,157 15,063 215 (11 ) 25,752

Net earnings for the nine month period ended

May 31, 2022

5,603 - - - - 5,603

Employee share option plan share issue

- 397 (34 ) - - 363

Share-based payment expense

- - 13 - - 13

Loss on marketable securities available for sale

- - - - (39 ) (39 )

Change in cumulative translation adjustment

- - - 8 - 8

Balance - May 31, 2022

3,931 12,554 15,042 223 (50 ) 31,700

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Nine months ended
May 31
2022 2021

Cash flow provided by (used in)

Operating activities

Net earnings for the year

5,603 3,536

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash

Depreciation of property and equipment

281 287

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,581 1,462

Amortization of intangible assets

38 29

Amortization of advances

539 476

Interest expense on lease liabilities

321 348

Interest on loans payable

- 20

Share based payment expense

13 37

(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans

(60 ) 326

Loss on lease cancellation

- 37

Changes in working capital

(9,091 ) 7,864

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(775 ) 14,422

Investing activities

Acquisition of business, net of cash

(314 ) (3,238 )

Investment in convertible promissory note

(631 ) -

Purchase of property and equipment

(291 ) (134 )

Payment of advances

(350 ) - 91

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,586 ) (3,463 )

Financing activities

Decrease (increase) in restricted cash

2,627 (2,619 )

Payment of lease liabilities

(1,755 ) (1,970 )

Proceeds from share issuance under employee stock option plan

363 -

Sublease payments received

29 261

Payment of loans payable

(176 ) (98 )

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,088 (4,426 )

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

163 (856 )

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,110 ) 5,677

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

29,214 14,481

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

28,104 20,158

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708471/Caldwell-Reports-Record-Third-Quarter

Disclaimer

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 21:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
05:24pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : F'22 q3 md&a
PU
05:24pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Record Third Quarter
PU
05:24pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : F'22 Q3 Financial Statements
PU
05:14pCALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results
PU
07/07NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Extend -2-
DJ
04/14CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Record Second Quarter
PU
04/14CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL : 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results
PU
04/14The Caldwell Partners International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
03/17Skyminyr, Inc. announced that it has received $2.5 million in funding from True Capital..
CI
03/07Caldwell Partners International Forms Alliance with Australia's Johnson Partners
MT
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 119 M - -
Net income 2021 4,52 M - -
Net cash 2021 18,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,5 M 40,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
The Caldwell Partners International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John N. Wallace Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher C. Beck President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Elias Vamvakas Chairman
Kathryn A. Welsh Independent Director
Paul R. Daoust Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.2.00%40
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-39.17%50 796
PAYCHEX, INC.-15.86%41 335
RANDSTAD N.V.-19.65%8 876
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-30.38%8 381
ADECCO GROUP AG-28.97%5 863