Caldwell Partners International : Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Its Transformation

33% increase in quarter-over-quarter revenue.



39% increase in year-over-year revenue for the quarter.



19% increase in year-over-year revenue for the fiscal year to date. TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX: CWL) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended February 28, 2021. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. Financial results include those of IQTalent Partners, Inc. (IQTP) beginning on the date of acquisition of December 31, 2020. Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

2.28.21 2.29.20 2.28.21 2.29.20 Professional fees - Caldwell 19,724 17,557 37,777 34,453 Professional fees – IQTP 4,285 - 4,285 - Consolidated professional fees 24,009 16,896 42,062 34,453 Direct expense reimbursements 73 411 147 930 Revenues 24,082 17,307 42,209 35,383 Cost of sales 18,079 13,023 31,416 26,490 Government stimulus grants (156) - (266) - Reimbursed direct expenses 73 411 147 930 Gross profit 6,086 3,873 10,912 7,963 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,389 3,541 8,563 7,236 Acquisition-related expenses 644 - 869 - Operating profit 53 332 1,480 727 Interest expense on lease liability 120 62 227 128 Interest expense on loans payable 9 - 9 - Investment income (5) (65) (14) (136) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 71 12 105 (141) (Loss) earnings before tax (142) 323 1,153 876 Income tax (income) expense (512) 7 (151) 98 Net earnings after tax 370 316 1,304 778 Basic earnings per share $0.016 $0.015 $0.059 $0.038



1) Results include operations from IQTP for the two months post-acquisition date of December 31, 2020.



2) Income tax (income) expense during the three months ended February 28, 2021 includes $562 of income from a favourable tax ruling change during the quarter allowing for the deductibility on the valid use of PPP funds which had previously been disallowed. "In our year-end review we talked about our work to transform Caldwell into a high growth technology-powered talent acquisition firm," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "We have made great strides towards that goal since our acquisition of IQTP, as evidenced by the strong revenue growth we are seeing in all aspects of our business." "More than just recovering from the economic impact of the global pandemic, we've had a record-setting start to fiscal 2021 – an incredible feat and a huge tribute to the entire team of Caldwell and IQTalent Partners. Our most recent quarterly revenue of $24 million was a 33% increase over the prior quarter, nearly a 40% increase year-over-year, and is the highest in our firm's history. New business booking activity has been steadily rising this fiscal year and that trend of growth has continued into our third quarter." Wallace continued: "Our merger with IQTP represents a transformational event for the firm as we evolve into a technology-focused recruitment model for the benefit of our clients. Our vision for our two organizations, working together, is for IQTP to be a constant presence at our clients, providing recurring talent acquisition support, while Caldwell will continue to be engaged for higher-level retained executive searches not in the purview of the in-house teams. Together, we provide a seamless integration of talent acquisition solutions at all levels for our clients." Financial Highlights (all numbers expressed in $000s) The Company operates through two distinct segments – retained executive search and analytics solutions are conducted as Caldwell, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions are conducted as IQTalent Partners or IQTP. IQTP's results have been included in our consolidated performance for two months beginning with the acquisition date of December 31, 2020 . Reference is made to note 4 of our consolidated interim financial statements and our MD&A for additional information on the acquisition and the nature of business and financial results of IQTP.





. Reference is made to note 4 of our consolidated interim financial statements and our MD&A for additional information on the acquisition and the nature of business and financial results of IQTP. Acquisition related expenses - In addition to the upfront cash paid and shares issued to acquire the shares of IQTP, $5.5 million remains to be paid in future periods. This amount is being accrued and recorded as compensation expense, as the payments are contingent on employees or shareholders being actively employed on the future payment dates. This payment structure ensures the teams viewed as critical to the business have a strong incentive to stay. In addition, as this forms part of compensation expense, these amounts are fully deductible for income tax purposes. These amounts will be recorded as acquisition-related expenses within the consolidated statements of earnings and will continue to suppress the profitability of IQTP by approximately $270 per month for the first 12 months, reducing to approximately $191 in the following 12 months. The amounts are paid in US dollars and will fluctuate with exchange rates.





remains to be paid in future periods. This amount is being accrued and recorded as compensation expense, as the payments are contingent on employees or shareholders being actively employed on the future payment dates. This payment structure ensures the teams viewed as critical to the business have a strong incentive to stay. In addition, as this forms part of compensation expense, these amounts are fully deductible for income tax purposes. These amounts will be recorded as acquisition-related expenses within the consolidated statements of earnings and will continue to suppress the profitability of IQTP by approximately per month for the first 12 months, reducing to approximately in the following 12 months. The amounts are paid in US dollars and will fluctuate with exchange rates. Revenue:







Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased $6,775, or 39.1%.







, or 39.1%.

Professional fees for the second quarter of 2021 increased $7,113, or 42.1% (45.7% excluding an unfavourable 3.6% variance from exchange rate fluctuations) over the comparable period last year to $24,009 (2020: $16,896). Caldwell's professional fees increased 16.7% to $19,724 (2020: $16,896) and IQTP added $4,285 ($4,361 less $76 of eliminated intercompany revenue), representing the two-month post-acquisition results during January and February.





, or 42.1% (45.7% excluding an unfavourable 3.6% variance from exchange rate fluctuations) over the comparable period last year to (2020: ). professional fees increased 16.7% to (2020: ) and IQTP added ( less of eliminated intercompany revenue), representing the two-month post-acquisition results during January and February.



Direct expense reimbursements decreased $338 due to decreased expenses incurred on travel for our partners and candidates due to pandemic-related travel restrictions resulting in a shift in the search process.





due to decreased expenses incurred on travel for our partners and candidates due to pandemic-related travel restrictions resulting in a shift in the search process.

Revenue for the six months ended February 28, 2021 increased $6,826, or 19.3%.







increased , or 19.3%.

Professional fees for the six months ended February 28, 2021 increased $7,609, or 22.1% (23.9% excluding an unfavourable 1.8% variance from exchange rate fluctuations) over the comparable period last year to $42,062 (2020: $34,453). Caldwell's professional fees increased 9.6% to $37,777 (2020: $34,453) and IQTP generated $4,285 ($4,361 less $76 in eliminating intercompany) representing the two month post-acquisition results during January and February.





increased , or 22.1% (23.9% excluding an unfavourable 1.8% variance from exchange rate fluctuations) over the comparable period last year to (2020: ). professional fees increased 9.6% to (2020: ) and IQTP generated ( less in eliminating intercompany) representing the two month post-acquisition results during January and February.



Direct expense reimbursements decreased $783 due to pandemic-related travel restrictions resulting in a shift in the search process.





due to pandemic-related travel restrictions resulting in a shift in the search process. Operating profit:







Operating profit for the second quarter was $53 (2020: $332). The $279 decrease relates to:







(2020: ). The decrease relates to:

An increase in gross profit ($2,213) resulting from $805 contributed by IQTP and a $1,408 increase from Caldwell. Caldwell's changes came from higher revenue, net of direct expense reimbursements ($7,113) on improved search demand, less associated cost of sales ($5,056) and with the benefit of government stimulus grants ($156).





resulting from contributed by IQTP and a increase from . changes came from higher revenue, net of direct expense reimbursements on improved search demand, less associated cost of sales and with the benefit of government stimulus grants .



Higher selling, general and administrative expenses ($1,848) caused by the acquired business of IQTP for the two months post the acquisition date of December 31, 2020 ($767) and increased expenses at Caldwell ($1,081). The increased Caldwell expenses were caused by







caused by the acquired business of IQTP for the two months post the acquisition date of and increased expenses at . The increased expenses were caused by



increased share-based compensation expense, the result of a 114.2% increase in average share price during the quarter ($1,552); and higher bonus accruals from exceeding targeted performance ($126); offset by





; and higher bonus accruals from exceeding targeted performance ; offset by





favourable variances from lower occupancy costs resulting from the exit of permanent leased locations in Dallas and London, where our teams have reverted to work from home and flexible space arrangements ($171), a consulting project in the prior year to generate a strategic road map for our Caldwell Analytics growth initiative, which did not recur in the current year ($161), lower marketing and business development expenses due to reduced travel as a result of COVID-19 restrictions ($115), favourable exchange rate variances ($50), and miscellaneous net favourable variances across smaller cost areas ($100).





and , where our teams have reverted to work from home and flexible space arrangements , a consulting project in the prior year to generate a strategic road map for our Caldwell Analytics growth initiative, which did not recur in the current year , lower marketing and business development expenses due to reduced travel as a result of COVID-19 restrictions , favourable exchange rate variances , and miscellaneous net favourable variances across smaller cost areas .



Acquisition-related expenses ($644) consisting of IQTP purchase price structured as compensation expense ($540) and costs related to legal, tax and financial diligence ($104).





consisting of IQTP purchase price structured as compensation expense and costs related to legal, tax and financial diligence .

Operating profit for the first six months of the year was $1,480 (2020: $727). The $753 increase relates to:







(2020: ). The increase relates to:

An increase in gross profit ($2,949) resulting from $805 contributed by IQTP and a $2,144 increase from Caldwell. Caldwell's changes came from higher revenue, net of direct expense reimbursements ($3,324) on improved search demand, less associated cost of sales ($1,446) and with the benefit of government stimulus grants ($266).





resulting from contributed by IQTP and a increase from . changes came from higher revenue, net of direct expense reimbursements on improved search demand, less associated cost of sales and with the benefit of government stimulus grants .



Higher selling, general and administrative expenses ($1,327) caused by the acquired business of IQTP for the two months post the acquisition date of December 31, 2020 ($767) and increased SG&A expenses at Caldwell ($560). The increased Caldwell expenses were caused by







caused by the acquired business of IQTP for the two months post the acquisition date of and increased SG&A expenses at . The increased expenses were caused by



unfavourable variances from operating expenses from the acquired business of IQTP for the two months post the acquisition date of December 31, 2020 ($767), increased share-based compensation expense, the result of a 123.0% increase in average share price during the first six months of the year and an increase in performance factors from exceeding targeted performance ($1,752); and higher management bonus accruals from exceeding targeted performance ($312); offset by





, increased share-based compensation expense, the result of a 123.0% increase in average share price during the first six months of the year and an increase in performance factors from exceeding targeted performance ; and higher management bonus accruals from exceeding targeted performance ; offset by





favourable variances from lower occupancy costs resulting from the exit of permanent leased locations in Dallas and London, where our teams have reverted to work from home and flexible space arrangements ($418), our annual partner meeting held in the first quarter of the prior year but not in the current year due to travel restrictions ($381), lower marketing and business development expenses due to reduced travel from COVID-19 restrictions ($346), lower consulting costs related to our Caldwell Analytics growth initiative ($250), favourable exchange rate variances ($47) and miscellaneous net favourable variances across smaller cost areas ($62).





and , where our teams have reverted to work from home and flexible space arrangements , our annual partner meeting held in the first quarter of the prior year but not in the current year due to travel restrictions , lower marketing and business development expenses due to reduced travel from COVID-19 restrictions , lower consulting costs related to our Caldwell Analytics growth initiative , favourable exchange rate variances and miscellaneous net favourable variances across smaller cost areas .



Acquisition-related expenses ($869) consisting of IQTP purchase price structured as compensation expense ($540) and Caldwell incurred costs related to legal, tax and financial diligence review related to IQTP during the quarter ($329).





consisting of IQTP purchase price structured as compensation expense and incurred costs related to legal, tax and financial diligence review related to IQTP during the quarter . Net earnings after tax:







Second quarter net income was $370 ($0.016 per share), as compared to net income of $316 ($0.015 per share) in the comparable period a year earlier. On December 27, 2020, changes to the PPP were enacted in the United States, permitting expenses that were paid with forgiven PPP loan proceeds to be tax-deductible. This overrides previous Internal Revenue Service guidance disallowing deductions for these eligible expenses. As a result of this legislative change, approximately $2,132 in additional tax deductions are available in the Company's fiscal 2020 US tax filing, resulting in a reduction of current taxes payable of approximately $562 at the current US effective tax rate of 27.2%. As a result, a $562 reduction in income tax expense has been recorded for the three month period ending February 28, 2021.





( per share), as compared to net income of ( per share) in the comparable period a year earlier. On , changes to the PPP were enacted in , permitting expenses that were paid with forgiven PPP loan proceeds to be tax-deductible. This overrides previous Internal Revenue Service guidance disallowing deductions for these eligible expenses. As a result of this legislative change, approximately in additional tax deductions are available in the Company's fiscal 2020 US tax filing, resulting in a reduction of current taxes payable of approximately at the current US effective tax rate of 27.2%. As a result, a reduction in income tax expense has been recorded for the three month period ending .

Net income for the six month period ended February 28, 2021 was $1,304 ( $0.059 per share), as compared to net income of $778 ( $0.038 per share) in the comparable period a year earlier. For a complete discussion of the quarterly financial results, including a detailed segment analysis, please see the company's Management Discussion and Analysis posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands – Caldwell and IQTalent Partners – the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results. Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information. Forward-Looking Statements Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, software that we license from third parties, our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues, successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies, including the impact of pandemic diseases; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited - in $000s Canadian)





As at As at

February 28 August 31

2021 2020 Assets



Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 11,468 14,481

Accounts receivable 14,700 7,316

Income taxes receivable 1,762 928

Unbilled revenue 2,418 2,430

Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,298 2,553

32,646 27,708 Non-current assets





Restricted cash 2,638 45

Marketable securities 251 71

Advances 428 695

Property and equipment 2,008 2,128

Right-of-use assets 10,274 7,691

Intangible assets 336 -

Goodwill 7,488 1,288

Deferred income taxes 1,214 1,245 Total assets 57,283 40,871





Liabilities



Current liabilities





Accounts payable 1,916 1,764

Compensation payable 18,483 12,812

Lease liability 1,774 1,873

22,173 16,449 Non-current liabilities





Compensation payable 2,081 734

Loans Payable 1,018 -

Lease liability 9,485 6,932

34,757 24,115 Equity attributable to owners of the Company





Share capital 12,157 7,515

Contributed surplus 15,036 15,013

Accumulated other comprehensive income 220 419

Deficit (4,887) (6,191) Total equity 22,526 16,756 Total liabilities and equity 57,283 40,871







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Three months ended

Six months ended

February 28 February 29

February 28 February 29 (unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts) 2021 2020¹

2021 2020¹











Revenues











Professional fees 24,009 16,896

42,062 34,453

Direct expense reimbursements 73 411

147 930

24,082 17,307

42,209 35,383











Cost of sales expenses











Cost of sales 18,079 13,023

31,416 26,490

Government stimulus grants (156) -

(266) -

Reimbursed direct expenses 73 411

147 930

17,996 13,434

31,297 27,420 Gross profit 6,086 3,873

10,912 7,963











Selling, general and administrative 5,389 3,541

8,563 7,236 Acquisition-related expenses 644 -

869 -

6,033 3,541

9,432 7,236











Operating profit 53 332

1,480 727











Finance expenses (income)











Interest expense on lease liability 120 62

227 128

Interest expense on loans payable 9 -

9 -

Investment income (5) (65)

(14) (136)

Foreign exchange loss (income) 71 12

105 (141) (Loss) earnings before income tax (142) 323

1,153 876











Income tax (income) expense (512) 7

(151) 98 Net earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company 370 316

1,304 778











Earnings per share











Basic $0.016 $0.015

$0.059 $0.038

Diluted $0.015 $0.015

$0.058 $0.038











CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (unaudited - in $000s Canadian)

Three months ended

Six months ended

February 28 February 29

February 28 February 29

2021 2020

2021 2020











Net earnings for the year 370 316

1,304 778











Other comprehensive income:









Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings









Gain on marketable securities 96 -

133 - Cumulative translation adjustment (257) 108

(332) (26) Comprehensive earnings for the year attributable to owners of the Company 209 424

1,105 752











¹Certain comparative figures have been restated to conform with current year presentation.











The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in $000s Canadian)







Accumulated Other Comprehensive









Income (Loss)











Unrealized









Cumulative Gains (Loss) on







Contributed Translation Marketable Total

Deficit Share Capital Surplus Adjustment Securities Equity













Balance - August 31, 2019 (9,256) 7,515 15,005 967 (386) 13,845













Adoption of IFRS 16 1,137 - - - - 1,137













Net earnings for the three month period ended 778 - - - - 778 February 29, 2020

























Dividend payments declared (note 16) (918) - - - - (918)













Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - (26) - (26)













Balance - February 29, 2020 (8,259) 7,515 15,005 941 (386) 14,816













Balance - August 31, 2020 (6,191) 7,515 15,013 595 (176) 16,756













Net earnings for the six month period ended 1,304 - - - - 1,304 February 28, 2021

























Common share issuance (notes 4 and 16) - 4,642 - - - 4,642













Share-based payment expense (note 16) - - 23 - - 23













Change in unrealized gain on - - - - 133 133 marketable securities available for sale

























Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - (332) - (332)













Balance - February 28, 2021 (4,887) 12,157 15,036 263 (43) 22,526













The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.



THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (unaudited - in $000s Canadian)





Six months ended





February 28 February 29





2021 2020









Cash flow provided by (used in)









Operating activities





Net earnings for the year 1,304 778

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash







Depreciation of property and equipment 189 219



Depreciation of right-of-use assets 924 665



Amortization of intangible assets 12 -



Amortization of advances 319 496



Interest expense on lease liabilities 227 128



Interest on loans payable 9 -



Loss (gain) on marketable securities classified as FVPL - (125)



Share based payment expense 23 -



Loss (gain) on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans 77 (152)



Increase in unbilled revenue (62) (184)



Increase (decrease) in cash settled share-based compensation 1,347 (260)

Changes in working capital 42 (4,953) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,411 (3,388)





Investing activities





Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (3,238) -

Increase in advances - (294)

Purchase of property and equipment (83) (963) Net cash used in investing activities (3,321) (1,257)





Financing activities





Increase in restricted cash (2,619) -

Payment of lease liabilities (1,265) (846)

Payment of loans payable (39) -

Dividend payments - (918)

Sublease payments received 177 155 Net cash used in financing activities (3,746) (1,609)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (357) 31 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,013) (6,223) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 14,481 10,623 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 11,468 4,400





The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caldwell-reports-strong-revenue-growth-in-its-transformation-301265479.html SOURCE The Caldwell Partners International Inc.

