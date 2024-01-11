The Caldwell Partners International Inc. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 17.54 million compared to CAD 23.91 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 3.78 million compared to net loss of CAD 3.94 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.128 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.152 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.128 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.152 a year ago.