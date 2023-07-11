The Caldwell Partners International Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended May 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 26.16 million compared to CAD 41.87 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 1.47 million compared to CAD 1.36 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.057 compared to CAD 0.053 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.056 compared to CAD 0.052 a year ago.
For the nine months, revenue was CAD 71.65 million compared to CAD 120.25 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 4.8 million compared to net income of CAD 5.6 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.185 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.218 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.185 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.216 a year ago.
The Caldwell Partners International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2023
Today at 05:06 pm
