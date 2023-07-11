The Caldwell Partners International Inc. is a talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. The Company in two segments: Caldwell and IQTalent. Caldwell segment provides retained executive search and analytics solutions. IQTalent segment provides on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions. IQTalent is a technology-driven talent acquisition firm offering candidate research and sourcing at all levels and full lifecycle recruiting at the professional level. Its services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels. It provides a suite of talent strategies and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people. It also provides Caldwell programs and initiatives, such as Canada's Top 40 Under 40, Calling All Canadians, and Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year. It serves various industries, including consumer, financial services, insurance, professional services, and technology.

Sector Employment Services