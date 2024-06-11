11th Dispensary in Virginia Expands Access to Quality Cannabis Products for Patients

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) (“The Cannabist Company” or the “Company”), one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced it has opened its newest dispensary in Richmond, Virginia. Cannabist Richmond, located at 4320 S Laburnum Ave., will serve registered medical patients.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Virginia with the opening of Cannabist Richmond. This new location will allow us to support the Richmond community and the growing needs of our patients by offering even greater access to our high-quality and diverse cannabis products and exceptional customer service,” said Jesse Channon, President, The Cannabist Company. “Our commitment to patient access, education, and community engagement remains at the forefront of our expansion efforts, and we are grateful for the support from the Richmond community. We look forward to fostering strong relationships and enhancing the cannabis experience for our patients.”

The Cannabist Company operates nearly 148,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing capacity in Virginia and has a retail presence in several of the most populated cities across the state. Cannabist Richmond will offer a variety of products such as flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and concentrates, and will carry Cannabist Company brands including Classix, gLeaf, Hedy, Press, Triple Seven and Seed & Strain. The dispensary will also feature the company's proprietary retail technology, which enhances the shopping experience by providing educational resources and personalized product recommendations.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 15 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 121 facilities including 90 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please https://www.cannabistcompany.com/.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives in Virginia. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in subsequent documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.

