Airo Brands Proprietary Vaporizers and One-of-a-kind Oils Now Available at All Five West Virginia Cannabist Locations

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (NEO: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) (“The Cannabist Company” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today an expansion of its partnership with Airo Brands, an industry-leading, multi-state cannabis company focused on proprietary, cutting-edge vapor delivery systems and one-of-a-kind oils.

The partnership expansion is the first to introduce Airo’s unparalleled vaporizing experience to West Virginia through the Company’s five Cannabist dispensaries. Airo is also available through the Company’s wholesale channels. The vape brand will continue to roll out across the Company’s dispensary and wholesale network in markets such as Virginia and Pennsylvania over the next few months, pending regulatory approval. The Cannabist Company first teamed up with Airo in November of 2023 in Delaware, with its cutting-edge vaporizers and oils quickly becoming top-selling products at Cannabist locations state-wide.

“Our partnership with Airo has been extremely successful in Delaware so far, and our customers are really enjoying the unique experience while using the products. We couldn’t be more excited to expand this relationship into West Virginia and are looking forward to continued growth and collaboration with the dynamic Airo team,” said Volley Hayhurst, VP, Operations, The Cannabist Company. “Industry collaborations, like Airo, are great examples of how we are increasing the utilization of our state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facilities, building our wholesale reach, and bringing the best and broadest range of products possible to our patients.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our reach into the West Virginia market thanks to this collaboration,” said Richard Yost, CEO, Airo Brands. “The Cannabist Company’s quality cultivation facilities, efficiency, and strong retail and wholesale footprint are allowing us to maintain our product growth strategy and commitment to elevating the cannabis experience for customers and patients by providing unique and high-quality vape products.”

The Cannabist Company is introducing Airo Brands’ proprietary vapor systems AiroPro, AiroSport, and AiroX Disposable, as well as its unique AiroPod cartridge oil formulations including its Strain Series and Artisan Series.

For more information, visit cannabistcompany.com and Airobrands.com.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 16 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 125 facilities including 94 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

About Airo

Founded in 2017, Airo is an industry-leading cannabis brand with a mission to deliver a superior consumption experience through cutting-edge technologies and the highest quality materials. As of February 2024, Airo products can be found in over 1,700 licensed medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries across 23 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Renowned for its award-winning vapor products, Airo has emerged as a top-selling brand in multiple U.S. states. Expanding upon its innovative offerings, Airo recently introduced Oria, a new line of cannabis-infused edibles. For more information, please visit www.airobrands.com.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives in West Virginia. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in subsequent documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.

