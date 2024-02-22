Hedy Dual-Action Gummies Feature Two Separate Flavor Layers and are Available Now at Massachusetts Cannabist and Patriot Care Locations

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (NEO: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) (“The Cannabist Company” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today it has launched a unique, dual-action cannabis gummy product in Massachusetts under its Hedy brand. Additional markets will follow, pending regulatory approval.

The dual-action, bi-layered gummies are a cutting-edge fusion offering a swift onset with lasting effects. The top layer is infused with fast-acting distillate made with Azuca sugar, and the bottom layer is infused with a full-spectrum distillate which offers a flavorful, holistic, and sustained high that lasts long after consumption. The launch includes two flavor combinations: pomegranate melon and blueberry lemonade.

“This is a true example of our commitment to product innovation – bringing our customers one of the most creative edibles to date. Our teams have crafted the perfect edible for those looking to have an amazing, blended experience. It’s the best of both worlds with an excellent combination of a rapid onset of effects that stick around for a lasting high,” said Jesse Channon, President, The Cannabist Company. “This revolutionary edible is also an amazing representation of everything that the Hedy brand stands for – fun, inviting, and flavorful. Customers can expect to see more unique and creative products like this as we continually strive to ensure that there is something for everyone on our shelves.”

Each package of Hedy’s dual-action layered gummies contains 20 pieces, with a total THC content of 100mg. These gummies are available for both medical patients and adult-use customers.

Hedy was launched by The Cannabist Company in the fall of 2022 and is currently available in eleven markets. A variety of Hedy brand chocolates and gummies are available in Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

For more information about Hedy, visit www.hedyedibles.com.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 16 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 125 facilities including 94 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in subsequent documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222426371/en/