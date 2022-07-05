Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Carlyle Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:39 2022-07-05 pm EDT
31.95 USD   -0.45%
12:53pAbrigo Welcomes New CTO to Accelerate Technological Innovation and Growth
PR
06/30Novartis Said to Favor Sandoz Spinoff After Market Conditions Hit Disposal Plan
MT
06/29Goldman Sachs Adjusts The Carlyle Group Price Target to $48 From $58, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
All news about THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
12:53pAbrigo Welcomes New CTO to Accelerate Technological Innovation and Growth
PR
06/30Novartis Said to Favor Sandoz Spinoff After Market Conditions Hit Disposal Plan
MT
06/29Goldman Sachs Adjusts The Carlyle Group Price Target to $48 From $58, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
06/28Black Sea gas platform launched off Romania despite war risks
RE
06/28CARLYLE : to Acquire a Strategic Minority Stake in Varmora Granito to Build a Leading Tile..
PU
06/28Memsource A.S. announced that it has received €15 million in funding from The Carl..
CI
06/28Varmora Granito Pvt. Ltd announced that it expects to receive funding from The Carlyle ..
CI
06/27Blackstone, Carlyle to cover U.S. abortion-related travel costs
RE
06/27Companies offering abortion travel benefits to U.S. workers
RE
06/26Dye & Durham lowers Link Administration takeover offer by a quarter
RE
Analyst Recommendations on THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 114 M - -
Net income 2022 1 502 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,60x
Yield 2022 4,03%
Capitalization 11 592 M 11 592 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 32,09 $
Average target price 60,29 $
Spread / Average Target 87,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
William E. Conway Non-Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Haas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-41.55%11 592
BLACKSTONE INC.-28.26%65 048
KKR & CO. INC.-37.28%27 693
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.98%17 527
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-29.59%11 788
ESR GROUP LIMITED-20.11%11 747