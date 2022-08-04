Apollo's Q2 earnings rise as Athene helps brave dealmaking slowdown

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc
reported a 13% rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, as
income from its annuities provider Athene more than compensated
for a decline in asset sales amid a slowdown in dealmaking.
Apollo recorded an adjusted net income of $566 million in
the three months to June 30, up from $501.8 million a year ago.
This missed the average analyst estimate of $655.5 million of
adjusted net income, according to Refinitiv data.
Apollo said its principal investing income - which
encompasses revenue from its flagship private equity funds -
fell 93% to $19.7 million during the quarter, down from $272.3
million a year earlier. This was because the funds could sell
fewer assets profitably in a market downturn driven by rising
interest rates and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
For its quarterly fund performance, Apollo said its private
equity portfolio depreciated by 4.9%. Its corporate credit and
structured credit funds fell 4.1% and 5.3%, respectively.
Apollo's result was in line with its peers - Blackstone Inc
, Carlyle Group Inc and KKR & Co Inc -
which had all reported a pull back in the value of most of their
funds amid the market downturn in the second quarter.
Apollo's earnings were supported by the income it generates
from investing the capital of annuities provider Athene
Holdings, which is now part of the private equity firm following
a merger that was completed earlier in January. Spread-related
earnings reached $442 million in the second quarter.
Apollo said its fee-related earnings - comprised mostly of
income from management and transaction fees - rose 7% to $341.1
million from $318.9 million a year earlier driven by inflows
into its funds, increased premiums from Athene, and additional
fees booked following the completion of its acquisition of the
U.S. asset management business of Griffin Capital.
Under generally accepted accounting principles, Apollo
posted a massive paper net loss of $2.1 billion compared with a
net income of $649 million a year earlier owing to the booking
of the liabilities from policies underwritten by Athene.
Apollo's total assets under management reached $515 billion,
up slightly from $513 billion three months earlier. It spent $40
billion on new investments, had $50 billion of unspent capital,
and declared a dividend of 40 cents.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in Las Vegas; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)