  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Carlyle Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:50 2022-08-04 pm EDT
38.36 USD   -1.03%
03:16pApollo's Q2 earnings rise as Athene helps brave dealmaking slowdown
RE
07:48aCARLYLE : and GIC invest in green ammonia development company Eneus Energy to accelerate gigawatt-scale energy security and decarbonization solutions
PU
06:59aApollo's Q2 earnings rise as Athene helps brave dealmaking slowdown
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apollo's Q2 earnings rise as Athene helps brave dealmaking slowdown

08/04/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc reported a 13% rise in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, as income from its annuities provider Athene more than compensated for a decline in asset sales amid a slowdown in dealmaking.

Apollo recorded an adjusted net income of $566 million in the three months to June 30, up from $501.8 million a year ago. This missed the average analyst estimate of $655.5 million of adjusted net income, according to Refinitiv data.

Apollo said its principal investing income - which encompasses revenue from its flagship private equity funds - fell 93% to $19.7 million during the quarter, down from $272.3 million a year earlier. This was because the funds could sell fewer assets profitably in a market downturn driven by rising interest rates and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For its quarterly fund performance, Apollo said its private equity portfolio depreciated by 4.9%. Its corporate credit and structured credit funds fell 4.1% and 5.3%, respectively.

Apollo's result was in line with its peers - Blackstone Inc , Carlyle Group Inc and KKR & Co Inc - which had all reported a pull back in the value of most of their funds amid the market downturn in the second quarter.

Apollo's earnings were supported by the income it generates from investing the capital of annuities provider Athene Holdings, which is now part of the private equity firm following a merger that was completed earlier in January. Spread-related earnings reached $442 million in the second quarter.

Apollo said its fee-related earnings - comprised mostly of income from management and transaction fees - rose 7% to $341.1 million from $318.9 million a year earlier driven by inflows into its funds, increased premiums from Athene, and additional fees booked following the completion of its acquisition of the U.S. asset management business of Griffin Capital.

Under generally accepted accounting principles, Apollo posted a massive paper net loss of $2.1 billion compared with a net income of $649 million a year earlier owing to the booking of the liabilities from policies underwritten by Athene.

Apollo's total assets under management reached $515 billion, up slightly from $513 billion three months earlier. It spent $40 billion on new investments, had $50 billion of unspent capital, and declared a dividend of 40 cents. (Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in Las Vegas; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 1.04% 57.1 End-of-day quote.-21.17%
BLACKSTONE INC. 1.37% 102.52 Delayed Quote.-21.87%
KKR & CO. INC. -0.23% 53.14 Delayed Quote.-28.47%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -1.08% 38.361 Delayed Quote.-29.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 309 M - -
Net income 2022 1 476 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,34x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 14 005 M 14 005 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 38,76 $
Average target price 53,79 $
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
William E. Conway Non-Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Haas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-29.40%14 005
BLACKSTONE INC.-21.87%71 418
KKR & CO. INC.-28.47%45 821
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-10.32%19 170
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-17.68%13 740
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-9.46%12 881