Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group Inc.    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/23 12:10:48 pm
35.74 USD   -1.16%
11:51aBlack Sea Oil & Gas to begin Romania offshore gas extraction in November
RE
09:40aCARLYLE : Aims for $1.6 Billion in Distributable Earnings by 2024
MT
08:52aCARLYLE : View Investor Day Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Black Sea Oil & Gas to begin Romania offshore gas extraction in November

02/23/2021 | 11:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUCHAREST, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Romania-based Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) will begin extracting natural gas from its $600 million offshore Romanian project in November, its chief executive said on Tuesday, but added further progress hinged on scrapping a disputed tax.

The additional tax on offshore projects is the last remnant of a series of price caps, taxes and export restrictions introduced two years ago by a previous centre-left government.

The changes, most of which have since been reversed, blindsided gas producers, which have spend over a decade and billions of dollars preparing to tap Romania's Black Sea gas.

Critics warn Romania's window to tap its offshore reserves - which could diversify gas supplies in the region and help Romania phase out coal in line with EU targets - is narrowing.

BSOG, controlled by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP , has pressed ahead with its project to extract an estimated 10 billion cubic metres of gas, believing the new centre-right government will scrap the tax before November.

"We’ve got this perfect project, very well behaved as far as the EU is concerned," CEO Mark Beacom told an energy seminar, adding BSOG's project had a 10-15 year lifespan and that renewable projects could be developed around its infrastructure.

Meanwhile, OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria's OMV, has delayed a final investment decision on its much larger Neptun Deep offshore project.

Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Tuesday he was confident parliament would amend the offshore law and remove the additional tax before the summer recess. He also said OMV Petrom could start extracting gas from Neptun Deep by 2025.

OMV Petrom chief executive Christina Verchere agreed it would take around four years after a final investment decision.

"So I think it is really important that we get going," she told the seminar.

Speaking at the same event, European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans urged Romania to use its part of the EU's 750 billion euro economic recovery fund to invest heavily in renewable energy.

"It's important to advance to that and really see natural gas as a transition energy carrier and not as the end situation," he said. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.64% 65.31 Delayed Quote.22.82%
OMV AG 2.74% 41.3 Delayed Quote.21.82%
OMV PETROM S.A. -1.46% 0.371 End-of-day quote.2.06%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -1.37% 35.69 Delayed Quote.15.01%
WTI 0.13% 61.618 Delayed Quote.23.87%
All news about THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
11:51aBlack Sea Oil & Gas to begin Romania offshore gas extraction in November
RE
09:40aCARLYLE : Aims for $1.6 Billion in Distributable Earnings by 2024
MT
08:52aCARLYLE : View Investor Day Presentation
PU
08:17aChinese car maintenance start-up Tuhu plans U.S. IPO after $400 million fundr..
RE
08:10aCARLYLE : Presents Strategic Plan to Accelerate Platform and Earnings Growth at ..
PU
08:03aCARLYLE GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
12:51aMARKET CHATTER : Intermediate Capital to Secure Minority Interest in Swiss Clini..
MT
02/22CARLYLE : to Invest US$200 Million in Kakao Mobility, South Korea's Largest Mobi..
PU
02/22CARLYLE : Announces Largest ESG-Linked Credit Facility in the US at $4.1 Billion..
PU
02/18SIGNATURE AVIATION : Carlyle backs away from making offer for Signature Aviation
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 623 M - -
Net income 2021 808 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 12 808 M 12 808 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 825
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 39,63 $
Last Close Price 36,16 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Schmidt Managing Director
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.15.01%12 808
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.7.27%46 147
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-0.19%22 175
AMUNDI-2.17%16 026
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.10.08%13 818
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-1.98%10 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ