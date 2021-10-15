Carlyle : Cepsa appoints Maarten Wetselaar as CEO

Company's energy transition strategy implementation to be accelerated, building on strong business performance.

Madrid, 15 October 2021 - Cepsa, the global energy company, today announced the appointment of Maarten Wetselaar as Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective 1st January 2022. Mr. Wetselaar joins from Royal Dutch Shell where he served on the Executive Committee for the last 6 years as the Director for Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions. He is a global industry and energy transition leader with over 25 years' experience covering Renewable Energies, E-mobility, Downstream, LNG and Upstream.

Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, Chairman of Cepsa, said: "We are delighted that Maarten is joining Cepsa. His knowledge and wealth of experience will be invaluable for the company as it builds on its strong 2021 performance to accelerate the implementation of its energy transition strategy to offer our customers and partners more differentiated and sustainable energy solutions."

Marcel van Poecke, Vice-Chairman of Cepsa, added: "Maarten is a seasoned executive with extensive experience of the energy industry, particularly in the areas relevant for Cepsa. The Board looks forward to working with Maarten and the rest of the management team as they continue to lead the company in its next phase of growth."

Maarten Wetselaar said: "Over the past 2 years, the company has proven its resilience as it successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic whilst continuing to deliver on critical energy needs. It has also re-designed its business strategy and operating model to become more agile, customer-centric and play a leading role in the global energy transition. I look forward to working with Cepsa's talented people, leadership team and Board members as we build on these achievements."

Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi and Marcel van Poecke concluded: "On behalf of Mubadala and Carlyle, Cepsa's shareholders, we would like to thank Philippe Boisseau for his dedicated leadership and ensuring the company's resilience throughout the global pandemic. Philippe will lead the business until the end of 2021 and will thereafter act as an advisor to the CEO and the Board."

Media Contacts

Notes to Editors

Mr. Maarten Wetselaar: Biographical details

Maarten Wetselaar currently serves and Integrated Gas & New Energies Director and member of the Executive Committee of Royal Dutch Shell. He is responsible for Shell's Integrated Gas business, including the industry-leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas-to-liquids (GTL) positions. He also leads the Renewables and Energy solutions business, including Shell's investments in low-carbon electricity, hydrogen, nature based solutions and new business models for a lower carbon future. He oversees 38 countries for Shell, including Australia, Canada, Japan, Qatar, Russia, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Maarten holds a master's degree in Economics from the University of Groningen and a post doctorate Controllers degree from VU University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. After serving military duty as an Officer in the Netherland's Royal Navy he joined Shell in 1995 an held a variety of financial, commercial and general management roles in Shell's Upstream, Downstream and Trading businesses in Europe, Brazil, Ghana, the Middle East and Russia.

In 2009, Maarten became Executive Vice President Finance in Upstream International. From 2013 to 2015 he served as Executive Vice President for Integrated Gas, based in Singapore.

Maarten is married and father of three children that attend university. In addition to spending time with his family and friends, he enjoys traveling and sports, including football, sailing and golf. Maarten also enjoys reading and music.

About Cepsa

Cepsa is a global energy and chemical company operating end-to-end in every stage of the oil & gas value chain. Cepsa also manufactures products from raw materials of plant origin and is active in the renewable energy sector. Cepsa has 90 years of experience and a team of over 10,000 employees, combining technical excellence and adaptability. Cepsa's operations are present on five continents.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala's $243.4 billion (AED 894 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Beijing. For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $276 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs nearly 1,800 people in 27 offices across five continents. Further information is available at carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

###