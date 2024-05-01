Carlyle Reports

First Quarter 2024

Financial Results

NEW YORK AND WASHINGTON - May 1, 2024 - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) today reported its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

U.S. GAAP Results

U.S. GAAP results for Q1 2024 included income before provision for income taxes of $121 million and net income per common share of $0.18 on a diluted basis.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share to holders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2024, payable on May 21, 2024.

Conference Call

Carlyle will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to discuss its first quarter financial results. The call will be available via public webcast from the Shareholders section of Carlyle's website at www.carlyle.com and a replay will be available on our website soon after the call's completion.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across its business and conducts its operations through three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $425 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2024, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 28 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.