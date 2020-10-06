Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group Inc.    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carlyle LP : AA Ireland embarks on next phase of development with new financial backers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:45pm EDT

Further Global Capital Management investing in next phase of development

Dublin, Ireland, 1 October 2020:Following a successful carve out from AA plc and a significant investment in business transformation, AA Ireland, the leading roadside assistance provider and insurance intermediary, has secured new financial backers, Further Global Capital Management (Further Global). The transaction, the terms of which are not being disclosed, will see the exit of Carlyle Cardinal Ireland (CCI) and Carlyle Global Financial Services Partners (CGFSP). New owners, Further Global, will work with AA Ireland management as the business embarks on its next phase of development.

Speaking today, Brendan Nevin, CEO of AA Ireland said: 'The team at CCI and CGFSP has worked very successfully with us to carve out AA Ireland from AA plc and then help develop the business and to support our transformation. We thank them for their support and collaboration. Having completed the transformation of the business and invested in our Roadside Rescue fleet and technical resources, we look forward now to building on those solid foundations with our new financial backers, Further Global.'

Mr. Nevin added, 'With the experience, expertise and backing of Further Global, AA Ireland will continue to operate as an Irish-based company headquartered in Dublin. The company will continue to serve our customers with a team of almost 500 people committed to being the leading roadside assistance provider and insurance intermediary in Ireland.'

Ends

Media contacts:

AA Ireland
Conor Faughnan +353 87 253 0495

Further Global Capital Management
Teneo Ireland
Luke Hogg + 353 87 254 3187

The Carlyle Group
Andrew Kenny, +44 7816 176120
Laurie Mannix, MKC, + 353 86 8143710

Cardinal Capital
Tom McEnaney, 087 22 226 66

Notes to editors:

About AA Ireland

AA Ireland is Ireland's largest roadside assistance provider and insurance intermediary. It provides roadside repair and Rescue, and Motor, Home, Travel & Life insurance. It also provides technical and audit services notably for the Road Safety Authority. It is headquartered in Dublin and employs almost 500 people nationwide. It was formerly part of the UK-based AA plc but separated in 2016.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $221 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,800 people in 31 offices across six continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow The Carlyle Group on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

About Cardinal Capital Group

Cardinal Capital Group is Ireland's leading provider of alternative capital, directing private-equity capital, mezzanine finance and alternative lending to a broad range of sectors in the Irish market. Cardinal invests its own capital alongside institutional funders to support entrepreneurs and corporate management teams as well as real-estate investors and developers. Web: www.cardinalcapitalgroup.com

About Carlyle Cardinal Ireland

Carlyle Cardinal Ireland (CCI) is a joint venture between The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) and Cardinal Capital Group. The €292 million private equity fund is focused on growth capital and buyout investment opportunities across the island of Ireland and investors include the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and Enterprise Ireland.

About Further Global Capital Management

Founded in 2017, Further Global Capital Management is an employee-owned private equity firm that makes investments in businesses within the financial services industry. The firm seeks to be a true partner with the management teams with whom it invests with an objective to be the capital provider of choice to the industry. Further Global seeks out situations in which its extensive network, operational expertise and capital can drive significant value. Further Global has raised over $1.2 billion of cumulative committed and invested capital. For more information, please visit www.furtherglobal.com.

Disclaimer

The Carlyle Group LP published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 19:44:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
03:45pCARLYLE LP : Piramal Pharma Announces Completion of 20% Strategic Growth Investm..
PU
03:45pCARLYLE LP : AA Ireland embarks on next phase of development with new financial ..
PU
10/05CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results ..
PU
10/05Macquarie, Siemens units create U.S. distributed energy joint venture
RE
10/02Occidental Announces Sale of its Onshore Assets in Colombia to the Carlyle Gr..
AQ
10/01CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group to acquire Occidental's onshore operations in Col..
PU
10/01CARLYLE LP : CorroHealth Emerges as a Leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Solutio..
PU
10/01Debt-laden Occidental to sell Colombia onshore assets for $825 million
RE
09/29Hitachi plans to sell Hitachi Metals in a deal worth over $6 bln - sources
RE
09/22Permira buys German specialty pharma group Neuraxpharm
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 211 M - -
Net income 2020 643 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 591 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 3,84%
Capitalization 9 073 M 9 073 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,38x
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 30,93 $
Last Close Price 26,02 $
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Christopher Finn Chief Operating Officer
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-18.92%9 073
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-2.95%37 556
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-35.00%15 162
AMUNDI-10.30%14 848
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-21.02%10 303
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-15.76%10 018
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group