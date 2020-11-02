Log in
Carlyle LP : BofA Securities Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020

11/02/2020 | 10:45am EST

BofA Securities Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020

November 2, 2020

Washington, DC - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Curt Buser will present at the BofA Securities Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020 on Monday, November 9, 2020 at approximately 3:20 PM EST.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Carlyle's website at ir.carlyle.com.A replay will be available on the same site following the event.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents. Further information is available atwww.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

Contacts:

Public Market Investor Relations Media

Daniel Harris

Leigh Farris

OR Brittany Berliner

Phone: +1 (212) 813-4527

Phone: +1 (212) 813-4815

Phone: +1 (212) 813-4839

daniel.harris@carlyle.com

leigh.farris@carlyle.com

brittany.berliner@carlyle.com

