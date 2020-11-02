Carlyle LP : The Carlyle Group Chief Financial Officer Curt Buser to Present at the BofA Securities Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020

Washington, DC - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Curt Buser will present at the BofA Securities Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020 on Monday, November 9, 2020 at approximately 3:20 PM EST.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Carlyle's website at ir.carlyle.com. A replay will be available on the same site following the event.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

Contacts:

Public Market Investor Relations

Daniel Harris

Phone: +1 (212) 813-4527

daniel.harris@carlyle.com

Media

Leigh Farris OR Brittany Berliner

Phone: +1 (212) 813-4815 Phone: +1 (212) 813-4839

leigh.farris@carlyle.com brittany.berliner@carlyle.com