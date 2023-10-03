--Carlyle Group is looking to arrange at least $2.5 billion in debt packages to support its potential acquisition of stakes in some of medical-device maker Medtronic's business units, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

--The private-equity firm's talks with both Wall Street banks and private credit lenders are in the early stages, according to the report.

--Reuters last week reported that Carlyle is in talks to acquire a majority stake in two Medtronic medical-device businesses at a valuation of more than $7 billion.

