  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The Carlyle Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:44 2022-12-13 pm EST
30.81 USD   +1.99%
02:35pCarlyle : Litmus Music Acquires Keith Urban's Master Recordings Catalog
PU
11:51aRomania's OMV Petrom, Romgaz edge closer to Black Sea gas extraction
RE
08:11aVeritas Capital Completes Acquisition of Sequa from Carlyle
BU
Carlyle : Litmus Music Acquires Keith Urban's Master Recordings Catalog

12/13/2022 | 02:35pm EST
  • Includes Ten Multi-Platinum, Platinum or Gold Certified Studio Albums, A Greatest Hits Compilation As Well as Collaboration Agreement on Future Works With The Four-time GRAMMY© Award Winner

Los Angeles - Litmus Music ("Litmus"), a music rights business backed by Carlyle's (NASDAQ: CG) Global Credit platform, is pleased to announce they have acquired Keith Urban's master recordings catalog, which includes ten multi-platinum, platinum or gold certified studio albums and a greatest hits compilation. Among the catalog's highlights are twenty-four #1 songs and a record-breaking thirty-six consecutive Top 5s. As part of the deal Litmus will continue to collaborate in close partnership with Urban and his management team Borman Entertainment as Urban continues work in the studio finishing his next album, due in 2023.

Urban's authenticity and talent has helped establish him as one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He's won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs, fifteen ACMs, three AMAs, two People's Choice Awards, five ARIA Awards, and is the only male country artist to simultaneously appear atop the album charts in Australia, Canada and The United States three different times across his career.

The deal represents the first since Litmus' founding earlier this year and demonstrates the collaborative, artist-focused approach Litmus set out to establish in the market. Having operated at the highest levels of the music industry, Litmus' founding members have collectively fostered deep connections to record labels, distributors, artist managers and the artists themselves, with a mission to create value for artists and investors through the thoughtful management of music.

Dan McCarroll Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Litmus Music said, "I have the deepest respect for Keith, his incredible talent and his passion for making great music. He's a musically insatiable musician, record maker, performer and songwriter.

"What makes this such a great fit for me, is the genuine passion and respect Dan, Hank and the team at Litmus have for this music," said Urban. "In working with them, I feel that same collaborative spirit that's always inspired me as an artist."

"It is an honor to partner with Keith and represent songs that reflect his integrity, character and musicianship," said Hank Forsyth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Litmus Music. "Dan and I and the entire Litmus team are so grateful Keith has trusted us to care for what he has given so much to create."

"We're enthusiastic about this initial deal between Keith and Litmus Music, the industry and the opportunity moving forward," said Matt Settle, Managing Director at Carlyle. "The partnership with a globally renowned artist like Keith is a representation of the capabilities of the Litmus team."

Carlyle Global Credit has invested capital for this transaction from its Credit Opportunities strategy, which has deployed $2.2 billion in and around the media and entertainment space since 2018. Carlyle Global Credit brings to the partnership the ability to structure bespoke financial solutions for partners and artists.

About Litmus Music
Litmus Music is focused on acquiring and managing music rights, including both music publishing and recorded music, across multiple genres, geographies and vintages. With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Litmus was founded in 2022 by Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll, along with Carlyle's Global Credit platform,

Media Contacts
Grandstand Media: Kate Jackson, katej@granstandhq.com
Carlyle: Kristen Greco, kristen.greco@carlyle.com
pfa media: Paul Freundlich, paulf@pfamedia.net

Attachments

Disclaimer

The Carlyle Group LP published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 13:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 410 M - -
Net income 2022 1 416 M - -
Net Debt 2022 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,59x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 10 985 M 10 985 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 30,21 $
Average target price 39,80 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William E. Conway Non-Executive Co-Chairman & CEO
Liz Dominick Vice President
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
David M. Rubenstein Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Haas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-44.97%10 985
BLACKSTONE INC.-39.35%57 876
KKR & CO. INC.-35.13%41 618
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.54%36 666
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-15.29%18 327
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-19.26%13 508