The Carlyle Group

June 12, 2024

10:15 AM EDT

CAPM product. So I'm pretty optimistic that will ramp up quite quickly. And I think the

secondary product in particular is a great wealth product. If you look at the net returns,

the diversification, the lack of a J-curve, I think it's going to really have a lot of interest

from the wealth channel. So I'm pretty happy about that.

And I said earlier we'll have a private equity product on the market next year. We're

probably going to take a different approach to where we're not just going to flood the

market with products. We're going to focus on making sure we have the right products in

the market and focus on making sure we have good performance in these products. And

over time, we might add products where we see demand. But this time, hopefully this

time next year, we'll have all three products in the market.

I think brand is really important in this channel. And I don't know how you could argue

against that. One of your competitors just did a study on the alternative asset managers'

brands, and Carlyle is ranked second in terms of reputation. And I think that is going to

enable us to really accelerate our growth in this channel. It's just maintaining that strong

brand.

Michael Cyprys: Maybe talk about the distribution resources that you're putting against this opportunity.

How do you think about that? What are some of the steps you're taking, and do you feel

you have enough at this point?

John Redett: Yes, so we have a new Head of Wealth. He started, I want to say probably about a year

ago. I think he started roughly the same time I started as CFO. And he's done a lot to

accelerate our presence in that space. It is certainly, when I look at adding headcount

across the platform, it is certainly an area where I am very open to adding headcount. I

think a lot of people don't really understand the sales process for these products. It's

people-intensive. And you have to go out there and educate the Morgan Stanley sales

forces of the world about the product, and that just requires boots on the ground. So it's

an area where we've added headcount to, and I would expect we will continue to be

adding headcount to that wealth distribution team for the foreseeable future. I'm happy to

do that.

Michael Cyprys: And you mentioned a private equity product coming next year. Maybe just talk a little bit

about how you envision that product working versus, say, the CAPM product that you

have as a secondary solution and how your private equity product might compare versus

some of the others that have come to the marketplace of late.

John Redett: Yes, I think we're still in design mode on the private equity product, and it's good to be in

design mode when there's other products out there. But it will be a product that basically

gets allocations from our various private equity businesses across the globe, so Japan,

Asia, Europe, US. It will probably be a little bit US heavy because that's where our

biggest private equity business is. But exactly what it looks like, TBD. It could even have

a component of a solutions product in there.

Michael Cyprys: And as you look out on the 5-year view, how do you think about the broader product

roadmap into the private wealth channel? You have a broad range of capabilities at