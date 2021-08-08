Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Carlyle Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carlyle : Philip Morris lifts bid for UK's Vectura to 165 pence per share

08/08/2021 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Philip Morris logo is pictured on a factory in Serrieres

(Reuters) - Philip Morris has raised its bid for British drugmaker Vectura to 165 pence ($2.29) per share, the tobacco company said on Sunday.

"The PMI (Philip Morris International) increased offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Vectura at approximately 1.02 billion pounds ($1.41 billion)," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The latest offer represents a premium of approximately

10 pence per share to a rival offer of 155 pence a share by U.S.-based Carlyle Group announced on Friday.

Carlyle offered to buy Vectura for about 958 million pounds ($1.3 billion).

Vectura, which makes respiratory treatments, had said on Friday that it was backing Carlyle's offer and withdrawing its recommendation for Philip Morris' proposal, adding that it might be better positioned under Carlyle's ownership.

Vectura did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
08:02aCARLYLE : Philip Morris lifts bid for UK's Vectura to 165 pence per share
RE
08/07PRESS RELEASE : Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carly..
DJ
08/07PRESS RELEASE : Carlyle announces intention to -2-
DJ
08/07PRESS RELEASE : Carlyle announces intention to launch voluntary public takeover ..
DJ
08/07DGAP-ADHOC : Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carlyle
DJ
08/07DGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer / Target company: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bidder: Volta..
DJ
08/06INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Carlyle Group
MT
08/06INSIDER TRENDS : Carlyle Group Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
08/06Health Care Down As Traders Rotate Into Rate-Sensitive Areas -- Health Care R..
DJ
08/06CARLYLE : UK's Vectura takeover battle heats up as Carlyle outbids Philip Morris
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 306 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 3 001 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 17 101 M 17 101 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 825
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 47,80 $
Average target price 57,46 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Managers and Directors
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Schmidt Managing Director
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.52.04%17 101
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.76.35%81 755
KKR & CO. INC.66.91%39 401
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.83%22 748
AMUNDI21.18%19 272
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.26.69%15 920