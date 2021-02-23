Carlyle Presents Strategic Plan to Accelerate Platform and Earnings Growth at 2021 Investor Day

February 23, 2021

Targets $1.6+ billion in Distributable Earnings and $130+ billion in new LP commitments by 2024

Washington, DC, February 23, 2021 - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) will announce today a multi-year strategic plan to accelerate growth and deliver enhanced shareholder value over the next four years.

During the investor day event, Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee and Carlyle's senior leadership team will present how the firm can scale its core platforms, pursue adjacent strategies, and capture increased operating leverage.

Investor Day follows the reporting this month of strong 2020 results, including record Fee Related Earnings of $520 million and a record $2.3 billion of net accrued performance revenue. The firm has proven it can adapt and innovate, having recently become a full C-Corporation, and successfully navigated the challenges of the global pandemic.

Kewsong Lee, Carlyle CEO, said: "We are thinking bigger, performing better, and moving faster to position Carlyle to deliver higher returns for our shareholders. We have tremendous confidence in this strategic plan and hope all of our stakeholders appreciate our commitment to transparency as we evolve and build the firm."

Carlyle will announce financial targets that are designed to be achieved by 2024, including:

More than doubling Distributable Earnings to at least $1.6 billion, comprised of:$800 million or more in Fee Related Earnings;$800 million or more in Net Realized Performance Revenues, and

Raising at least $130+ billion or more in new Limited Partner commitments across our global platform with a focus on our next series of flagship funds.

Investor Day will be webcast live at 8:30 a.m. EST today and is open to all interested parties via the Shareholders section of Carlyle's website at https://ir.carlyle.com.

