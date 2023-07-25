NEW YORK, NY - Global investment firm, Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), today announced it has closed a $200 million senior secured term loan to iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT) ("iRobot"), a leader in consumer robotics.

iRobot is a global consumer robot company that designs and builds thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations that make life better. iRobot introduced the first Roomba robot vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold millions of robots worldwide. iRobot's product portfolio features technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. Working from this portfolio, iRobot engineers are building robots and smart home devices to help consumers make their homes easier to maintain and healthier places to live.

"iRobot is a demonstrated leader in the consumer robotics space with an innovative approach to bringing valuable products and technology into consumer's homes," said Jesse Hou, a member of the Carlyle Credit Opportunities Fund. "We are pleased to partner with a leading management team and support an iconic global consumer brand."

"Securing financing to increase our credit facility is a critical component in our mission to continue developing helpful products that make customers' lives easier," said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO at iRobot. "We are thankful for Carlyle's support, which will enable us to fulfill our goals during a time where iRobot faces a dynamic market environment."



Carlyle Global Credit manages $150 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022. It is an active provider of private credit solutions across the capital structure, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans and junior debt.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $381 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2023, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 29 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

