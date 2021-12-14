Carlyle : Raises Nearly $8 Billion for Ninth U.S. Real Estate Fund

Washington, DC - Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that it has raised approximately $8 billion for its ninth U.S. real estate opportunity fund, Carlyle Realty Partners IX (CRP IX), exceeding its $6 billion initial target. CRP IX will seek to continue Carlyle Realty's established investment strategy focused on opportunistic U.S. real estate. Carlyle Realty Partners VIII (CRP VIII), its predecessor, raised $5.5 billion in commitments in 2018.

Robert Stuckey, Managing Director and head of Carlyle's U.S. Real Estate team, said, "We are sincerely appreciative of the confidence and support of our limited partners and the strength and pace of investor commitments. Significant investor demand is a testament to the caliber of our team and the opportunity we see for compelling property investments across select markets. With the successful closing of CRP IX, we are well positioned to continue to execute on our strategy of investing behind demographic-related themes, avoiding exposure to cyclical risk, and identifying deep and growing pools of demand."

The Carlyle Realty Partners team comprises nearly 100 professionals, with a 20-year average tenure among its senior leadership team. Today, the team is actively investing in sectors where supply and demand dynamics are viewed favorably; including residential, industrial, life science, and self-storage, among others.

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $293 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest.

