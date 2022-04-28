Carlyle : Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Carlyle Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results





New York and Washington, April 28, 2022 - Global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) today reported its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The full detailed presentation of Carlyle's first quarter 2022 results can be viewed here.





Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee said, "Our relentless focus on investment excellence served us well amidst the current market volatility, as our strong performance drove our accrued carry balance to a record. We are accelerating growth at Carlyle by diversifying our global platform, and that is paying off as underscored by the continued increase in fee related earnings this quarter. As we continue to make progress against our strategic plan, we are confident that our momentum will drive long term value for our shareholders."





U.S. GAAP results for Q1 2022 included income (loss) before provision for income taxes of $0.7 billion and net income (loss) per common share of $1.57 on a diluted basis. Total balance sheet assets were $22 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.325 per common share to holders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2022, payable on May 17, 2022.

Conference Call

Carlyle will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 28, 2022, to announce its first quarter 2022 financial results. The conference call will be available via public webcast from the Events & Presentations section of ir.carlyle.com and a replay will also be available on our website soon after the call's completion.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $325 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs nearly 1,900 people in 26 offices across five continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.





Page | 1





Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, contingencies, our dividend policy, our expected future dividend policy, the anticipated benefits from converting to a corporation and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements including, but not limited to, those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 10, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This release does not constitute an offer for any Carlyle fund.





Contacts:

Public Market Investor Relations Media Daniel Harris Leigh Farris OR Kristen Greco Phone: +1 (212) 813-4527 Phone: +1 (212) 813-4815 Phone: +1 (212) 813-4763 daniel.harris@carlyle.com leigh.farris@carlyle.com kristen.greco@carlyle.com

Page | 2