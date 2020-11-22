Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group Inc.    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carlyle : U.S. retailer Guitar Center files for bankruptcy

11/22/2020 | 05:45am EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A detail of a

(Reuters) - Guitar Center Inc, the largest U.S. retailer of music instruments and equipment, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, as music lovers moved their shopping online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer has negotiated to have a total of $375 million in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders and intends to raise $335 million in new senior secured notes, the company said https://refini.tv/3fpM2UC in a statement.

Earlier this month the company reached a restructuring agreement with key stakeholders that includes debt reduction by nearly $800 million and new equity investments of up to $165 million to recapitalize the company.

The company in a court filing said it has between $1 billion and $10 billion of both assets and liabilities.

Guitar Center, which owns nearly 300 stores across the country, said business operations will continue without any interruption.

Milbank LLP served as legal counsel, BRG served as restructuring advisor, and Houlihan Lokey was financial advisor to the company.

Guitar Center began in 1959 as a store selling home organs in Hollywood.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court of the Eastern District of Virginia.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

11/22/2020 | 05:45am EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. -1.65% 61.98 Delayed Quote.26.83%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 0.50% 27.94 Delayed Quote.-12.91%
All news about THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
05:45aCARLYLE : U.S. retailer Guitar Center files for bankruptcy
RE
01:16aCARLYLE : U.S. retailer Guitar Center files for bankruptcy
RE
11/20APOLLO, CARLYLE, BAIN ARE AMONG BIDD : sources
RE
11/19CARLYLE : Provides $95 Million in Transitional Growth Capital for Containerized ..
PU
11/19CARLYLE : ECI Software Solutions to Be Acquired by Leonard Green & Partners; Fun..
PR
11/19CARLYLE : closes $95 million funding for moving-and-storage firm Zippy Shell
RE
11/18CARLYLE : Leads a Preferred Equity Investment for Global Financial Services Prov..
PU
11/17Home Depot Plans Workforce Investment as Pandemic Brings Another Strong Quart..
DJ
11/17Home Depot Plans Workforce Investment as Pandemic Brings Another Strong Quart..
DJ
11/17Home Depot Plans Workforce Investment as Pandemic Brings Another Strong Quart..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 177 M - -
Net income 2020 642 M - -
Net Debt 2020 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 3,58%
Capitalization 9 877 M 9 877 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,60x
EV / Sales 2021 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 31,82 $
Last Close Price 27,94 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Christopher Finn Chief Operating Officer
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-12.91%9 877
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.4.84%40 702
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.26%20 498
AMUNDI-2.65%16 217
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-19.75%10 197
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED44.89%10 061
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ