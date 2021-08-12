Log in
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Carlyle : UK's Vectura to back $1.52 bln takeover offer from Philip Morris

08/12/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Vectura Group said on Thursday it plans to back tobacco giant Philip Morris International's 1.1 billion pounds ($1.52 billion) offer for the British drugmaker, days after private equity firm Carlyle decided against raising its bid.

Philip Morris on Sunday sweetened its offer for Vectura, which makes inhaled treatments, to 165 pence per share, surpassing Carlyle's final 155 pence proposal.

Vectura said it considered the terms of the Philip Morris offer to be fair and reasonable, and its board plans to unanimously recommend the bid to shareholders.

($1 = 0.7230 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 337 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 3 001 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 17 011 M 17 011 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,20x
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 825
Free-Float 58,2%
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 47,55 $
Average target price 59,04 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Managers and Directors
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Schmidt Managing Director
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.51.24%17 011
BLACKSTONE INC.76.61%75 151
KKR & CO. INC.62.53%38 369
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.07%23 013
AMUNDI22.23%19 393
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.33.73%16 805