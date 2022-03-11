Log in
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
Carlyle : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

03/11/2022 | 04:11pm EST
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 8, 2022

The Carlyle Group Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-35538 45-2832612
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
1001 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20004-2505
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(202)729-5626

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Common Stock CG The Nasdaq Global Select Market
4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 of Carlyle Finance L.L.C. CGABL The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.02

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On March 8, 2022, in connection with its previously announced agreement to acquire a portfolio of assets from CBAM Partners ("CBAM"), The Carlyle Group Inc. (the "Company") agreed to issue 4,188,306 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), to the sellers in the transaction as partial consideration for the acquisition. The issuance of Common Stock will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Such shares will be issued in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act in reliance on the exemptions set forth in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act as a transaction by an issuer not involving any public offering.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

The Carlyle Group Inc.
Date: March 11, 2022 By:

/s/ Jeffrey W. Ferguson

Name: Jeffrey W. Ferguson
Title: General Counsel

Disclaimer

The Carlyle Group LP published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 21:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
