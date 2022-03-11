Carlyle : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
The Carlyle Group Inc.
|
Item 3.02
|
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.
On March 8, 2022, in connection with its previously announced agreement to acquire a portfolio of assets from CBAM Partners ("CBAM"), The Carlyle Group Inc. (the "Company") agreed to issue 4,188,306 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"), to the sellers in the transaction as partial consideration for the acquisition. The issuance of Common Stock will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Such shares will be issued in a private placement exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act in reliance on the exemptions set forth in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act as a transaction by an issuer not involving any public offering.