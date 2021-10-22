Carlyle : and Pemberton provide debt financing for H.I.G. Capital's acquisition of Acqua & Sapone

Milan, Italy, 22 October 2021 - Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that its Global Credit platform has provided the debt financing package, alongside Pemberton Asset Management, to support the acquisition of Cesar di Barbarossa Enio e F.lli S.r.l. ("Cesar"), Gruppo SDA S.r.l. Servizi Distribuzione Associati ("SDA") and VDM ("VDM") (together, the "Companies") by an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."). The Companies operate under the Acqua & Sapone brand, Italy's leading non-food discount retailer selling a wide range of household and personal care products at value prices through a network of more than 700 retail locations. The Companies will generate over €900 million in revenues in 2021.

Acqua & Sapone's commitment to high-quality consumer experiences and its expansive product range has helped it attract a high level of brand loyalty and established its reputation as a household name known for offering quality products at discounted prices in convenient locations.

Nicola Falcinelli, Managing Director of Carlyle Global Credit, said: "We are pleased to support H.I.G. Capital's investment in Acqua & Sapone, which is uniquely positioned to meet growing demand for high quality products in the household and personal care segments at discounted prices. H.I.G. is the ideal partner to help consolidate Acqua & Sapone's market-leading position by growing its retail store network and broadening its product range, while maintaining its focus on 'value for money' and convenience, synonymous with the Acqua & Sapone brand."

Stefano Giambelli, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital, added: "Acqua & Sapone is the leading non-food discount retailer in Italy and a unique household brand known to most Italians. We continue to see significant opportunity for growth, both organically and via acquisitions, and this financing package supports us in achieving that long-term growth strategy."

Carlyle provided debt financing through its Global Credit platform, which regularly pursues investments in privately negotiated capital solutions for upper middle market borrowers, including both private equity sponsored and family or entrepreneur-owned companies.

