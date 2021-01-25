Carlyle-backed Atotech aims for raise up to $751 mln in U.S. IPO

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals group Atotech Ltd,
backed by buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc, is looking to
raise up to $751.2 million in its U.S. initial public offering,
a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
showed. (https://bit.ly/3sReEMG)
The Germany-based firm, which makes specialty chemicals and
equipment for printed circuit boards and semiconductors, is keen
on selling about 34.1 million shares at a range of between $19
and $22 apiece. About 4.9 million of these shares are being sold
by the selling stockholders.
At the top end of the range, the company would be valued
around $4 billion.
Reuters reported in January last year that Carlyle had
decided to delay the chemical maker's IPO fearing that
uncertainty around the coronavirus outbreak could hurt the
company's prospective valuation. (https://reut.rs/3c8AF3v)
Carlyle acquired Atotech in 2016 in a deal worth $3.2
billion, including debt.
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities and JP Morgan are
the lead underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)