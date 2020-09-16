Carlyle : buys disinfecting machine maker stake in COVID-19 bet

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc will acquire a
majority stake in sanitizing machine maker Victory Innovations,
the private equity firm said on Wednesday, betting that
cleanliness will remain a top priority long after a COVID-19
vaccine is available.
Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal is expected to
close in September.
Victory, based in Minneapolis, manufactures electrostatic
spraying machines used to disinfect offices, airplanes, schools,
and factories. The pandemic has boosted demand in this
once-quiet niche industry whose customers use equipment that
needs constant cleaning, such as industrial bakeries.
Victory in July said its shipments surged 10-fold since the
start of the pandemic, to about 100,000 units a month.
Carlyle plans to expand into key global markets in Asia,
Europe, Latin America, and Africa, it said in a statement. The
current leadership will remain in place, a Victory spokesperson
added.
Demand has surged for hand sanitizer, masks, thermometer
guns and plexiglass with the coronavirus pandemic, and foggers
and spraying machines are now commonly used in airports, sports
arenas and subways.
Goodway Technologies Corp, which builds machines that spray
an alcohol-infused mist to sanitize surfaces, is also attracting
strong investor interest.
The Stamford, Connecticut-based company is "getting
hammered" with calls from private equity companies, Chief
Executive Timothy Kane said by email.
(Reporting by Timothy Aeppel; Editing by Richard Chang)