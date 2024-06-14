The Carlyle Group Inc. is a global investment company. The Company operates through three segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Global Investment Solutions. The Global Private Equity segment advises the Companyâs buyout, middle market and growth capital funds, its U.S. and internationally focused real estate funds, and its infrastructure and natural resources funds. The segment also includes the NGP Carry Funds advised by NGP. The Global Credit segment advises funds and vehicles that pursue investment strategies including loans and structured credit, direct lending, opportunistic credit, distressed credit, aircraft financing and servicing, infrastructure debt, insurance solutions and global capital markets. The Global Investment Solutions segment advises global private equity programs and related co-investment and secondary activities. The Company has investment professionals in over 28 offices across four continents. It also focuses on private student loan portfolio.