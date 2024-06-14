June 14 (Reuters) - PE firm Carlyle has hired advisers to explore a sale of Cogentrix that could value the North Carolina-based power producer at as much as $3 billion to $4 billion, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
