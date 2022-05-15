Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Carlyle Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
37.67 USD   +5.96%
05/15Carlyle in talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech - Bloomberg News
RE
05/13Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation nears $7 billion deal for rival Goshawk, sources say
RE
05/12Carlyle Group Reportedly Close to $1 Billion Acquisition of China's HCP
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Carlyle in talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech - Bloomberg News

05/15/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the lobby outside the Carlyle Group offices in Washington

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc is in advanced talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech International Corp in a deal valuing it at about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters exclusively reported in February that ManTech's co-founder George Pederson was exploring options for his controlling stake that included a sale of the company.

Shares of Herndon, Virginia-based ManTech have since jumped 11%. The company has a valuation of about $3.4 billion as of its last close on Friday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The deal with Carlyle could be announced as soon as this week, the Bloomberg report said, adding that the agreement isn't finalized and talks could still fall apart.

ManTech and Carlyle were not immediately available for comments when contacted by Reuters.

ManTech performs defense and non-defense contracting services for the intelligence community, the Pentagon and other government agencies. It has 9,400 employees.

The outlook for mergers and acquisitions in the defense sector has been uncertain after arms maker Lockheed Martin Corp called off plans in February to buy rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc for $4.4 billion amid opposition from U.S. antitrust enforcers.

Since then, the Biden administration has released a report detailing recommendations to boost competition in its defense industrial base saying rapid consolidation has created a national security risk.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC. 1.93% 39.64 Delayed Quote.-15.23%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.13% 435.17 Delayed Quote.22.44%
MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 0.23% 81.97 Delayed Quote.12.40%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 5.96% 37.67 Delayed Quote.-31.38%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 170 M - -
Net income 2022 1 502 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,93x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 13 624 M 13 624 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 65,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 37,67 $
Average target price 63,15 $
Spread / Average Target 67,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
William E. Conway Non-Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Haas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-31.38%13 624
BLACKSTONE INC.-16.67%75 552
KKR & CO. INC.-30.78%30 561
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-16.40%18 038
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-12.90%12 852
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-25.08%12 543