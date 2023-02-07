Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Carlyle Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:49:18 2023-02-07 pm EST
36.37 USD   +0.15%
12:19pCarlyle Group, Veritas Capital Reportedly in Talks for Potential $15 Billion Cotiviti Deal
MT
12:12pCarlyle in talks to buy health tech firm Cotiviti for $15 bln - source
RE
11:52aCarlyle welcomes new CEO Schwartz with steep drop in earnings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carlyle in talks to buy health tech firm Cotiviti for $15 bln - source

02/07/2023 | 12:12pm EST
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Inc is in talks to buy private healthcare technology firm Cotiviti Inc from Veritas Capital for up to $15 billion, including debt, a person familiar with the matter said.

The private equity firm is looking to partner with another investment firm to pull off the deal, and is also in talks with direct lenders to arrange $5.5 billion of debt financing, according to the person.

If the arrangement goes through, that would be one of the largest ever direct loans, or non-bank buyout loans arranged in the private credit market, according to Bloomberg News, which first reported on the talks.

Atlanta-based Cotiviti provides payment accuracy and analytics services to health insurers and other healthcare companies.

Cotiviti, which went public in 2016, was acquired by Veritas in 2018 in a take-private deal valued at $4.9 billion, as the PE firm looked to expand its Verscend healthcare IT business.

Carlyle, Veritas and Cotiviti did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments. (Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York, Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 385 M - -
Net income 2022 1 416 M - -
Net Debt 2022 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,12x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 13 203 M 13 203 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 36,31 $
Average target price 42,96 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William E. Conway Non-Executive Co-Chairman & CEO
Liz Dominick Vice President
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
David M. Rubenstein Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Haas Chief Information Officer
