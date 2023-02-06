Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Carlyle Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
37.40 USD   -0.95%
07:11a Carlyle names former Goldman finance chief Schwartz as CEO
RE
07:09aCarlyle names former Goldman finance chief Schwartz as CEO
RE
07:01aHarvey Schwartz Named CEO of Carlyle and Member of the Board
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Carlyle names former Goldman finance chief Schwartz as CEO

02/06/2023 | 07:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of The Carlyle Group is displayed at the company's office in Tokyo

Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc on Monday named former Goldman Sachs Inc finance head Harvey Schwartz as its chief executive officer, effective Feb. 15.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 385 M - -
Net income 2022 1 416 M - -
Net Debt 2022 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,40x
Yield 2022 3,46%
Capitalization 13 599 M 13 599 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 37,40 $
Average target price 42,96 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William E. Conway Non-Executive Co-Chairman & CEO
Liz Dominick Vice President
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
David M. Rubenstein Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Haas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.25.34%13 599
BLACKSTONE INC.30.92%68 989
KKR & CO. INC.23.12%49 213
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.15.07%42 006
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC4.73%18 742
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.26.12%16 647