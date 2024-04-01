New York and Washington - The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The conference call will be available via public webcast from the Events & Presentations section of ir.carlyle.com and a replay will also be available after the call's completion.
Chief Executive Officer Harvey Schwartz, along with Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy John Redett and Head of Public Market Investor Relations Daniel Harris, will review the results during the call.
The earnings release will be available through all Carlyle channels, including the Earnings Releases section of ir.carlyle.com and the firm's X and LinkedIn accounts.
About Carlyle
Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $426 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2023, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 28 offices across four continents.
