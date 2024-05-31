New York, NY and Washington, DC - Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy, John Redett, will present at Morgan Stanley's US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at approximately 10:15 AM EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Carlyle's website at ir.carlyle.com. A replay will be available on the same site following the event.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across its business and conducts its operations through three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $425 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2024, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 28 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

Contacts:

Public Market Investor Relations

Daniel Harris

Phone: +1 (212) 813-4527

daniel.harris@carlyle.com

Media

Brittany Berliner

Phone: +1 (212) 813-4839

brittany.berliner@carlyle.com

OR

Kristen Greco Ashton

Phone: +1 (212) 813-4763

kristen.ashton@carlyle.com