Carlyle to acquire NSM Insurance from White Mountains in $1.78 billion deal

May 9 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc
told Reuters on Monday it has agreed to acquire U.S.
specialty insurance provider NSM Insurance Group from White
Mountains Insurance Group Ltd for $1.78 billion in cash.
Carlyle said the deal is expected to close in the second
half of this year. The transaction is expected to add $280 per
share to White Mountains' adjusted book value.
Pennsylvania-based NSM Insurance is one of the largest
independent insurance brokerages that underwrites policies for
pets, non-profit organizations, workers' compensation, trucks
and behavioral healthcare. It generates more than $1 billion in
premiums from more than one million clients, according to its
website.
"We will look to invest back into the platform a bit more
heavily and ramp up M&A activity," James Burr, a Carlyle
managing director, said in an interview. "There's a lot of wide
space in business-to-customer and improving technology."
Private equity firms have been driving consolidation in the
insurance brokerage sector. Mergers and acquisitions in the
insurance sector more than doubled in volume to a total of $58
billion in 2021 from $22 billion a year earlier, according to
consulting firm Deloitte.
In 2021, Carlyle sold its majority stake in London-based
insurance brokerage PIB Group to private equity firm Apax Group
for a undisclosed amount.
Carlyle has invested more than $10 billion in the financial
services space, including payroll services provider BenefitMall,
U.S. insurance claims firm Sedgwick Claims Management Services
and China's Ant Group.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York
Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Will Dunham)