  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Carlyle Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 10:29:53 am EDT
36.09 USD   -3.43%
10:05aCarlyle to acquire NSM Insurance from White Mountains in $1.78 billion deal
RE
09:11aWhite Mountains to Sell NSM to Carlyle
PR
05/09THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Carlyle to acquire NSM Insurance from White Mountains in $1.78 billion deal

05/09/2022 | 10:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of The Carlyle Group is displayed at the company's office in Tokyo

May 9 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc told Reuters on Monday it has agreed to acquire U.S. specialty insurance provider NSM Insurance Group from White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd for $1.78 billion in cash.

Carlyle said the deal is expected to close in the second half of this year. The transaction is expected to add $280 per share to White Mountains' adjusted book value.

Pennsylvania-based NSM Insurance is one of the largest independent insurance brokerages that underwrites policies for pets, non-profit organizations, workers' compensation, trucks and behavioral healthcare. It generates more than $1 billion in premiums from more than one million clients, according to its website.

"We will look to invest back into the platform a bit more heavily and ramp up M&A activity," James Burr, a Carlyle managing director, said in an interview. "There's a lot of wide space in business-to-customer and improving technology."

Private equity firms have been driving consolidation in the insurance brokerage sector. Mergers and acquisitions in the insurance sector more than doubled in volume to a total of $58 billion in 2021 from $22 billion a year earlier, according to consulting firm Deloitte.

In 2021, Carlyle sold its majority stake in London-based insurance brokerage PIB Group to private equity firm Apax Group for a undisclosed amount.

Carlyle has invested more than $10 billion in the financial services space, including payroll services provider BenefitMall, U.S. insurance claims firm Sedgwick Claims Management Services and China's Ant Group. (Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 195 M - -
Net income 2022 1 502 M - -
Net cash 2022 5 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,93x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 13 631 M 13 631 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 65,4%
Managers and Directors
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
William E. Conway Non-Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Haas Chief Information Officer
