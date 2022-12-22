Carlyle : to acquire Tescan

Brno, Czech Republic, 22 December 2022 - Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) announced today that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING, a.s. ("TESCAN"), a leading manufacturer of electron microscopes and other high-tech scientific instruments. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, TESCAN is a leading global developer and supplier of scanning electron microscopes, focused ion beam scanning electron microscopes, micro-CT scanners, and 4D scanning transmission electron microscopes. Its products are used by scientists to perform advanced material analysis in a wide range of large and growing end markets encompassing numerous R&D and industrial applications. TESCAN's customer base comprises leading organisations across the public and private sectors, including blue-chip corporations and academic institutions.

TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING was formed in 2013 following the combination of TESCAN and ORSAY PHYSICS, two businesses which had pioneered major developments in the fields of scanning electron microscope technology and focused ion beam technology respectively. The group operates from 14 sites across the world, including two production facilities in Brno, Czech Republic, and Fuveau, France, which are responsible for its end-to-end in-house production, and has over 750 employees globally.

The Carlyle Europe Technology Partners ("CETP") platform will aim to support TESCAN's growth as a leading developer and supplier of cutting-edge analytical instruments by enhancing its position as a high-end manufacturer of devices targeting the most complex analysis use-cases, investing in new products, and further internationalizing the business. CETP has a longstanding history of investments in the sector and extensive experience working with and scaling similar technology businesses such as Cameca and Envea.

Vladimir Lasocki, Managing Director and Co-Head of the CETP investment advisory team, said: "TESCAN is a unique business and the last independent player in its sector. In this attractive primary opportunity, we recognize the potential to build on our domain knowledge of the analytical instruments market by working with the company to unlock the next level of growth as its large and varied end markets continue to expand and evolve. CETP has significant experience growing and internationalising leading European technology businesses, and we look forward to working with the TESCAN team on this exciting next step."

Jaroslav Klima, founder and acting CEO of TESCAN, said: "In Carlyle, we have found the perfect partner to support TESCAN's next stage of growth. Their experience in the sector, combined with their track record of partnering with and growing businesses like ours, give me every confidence that TESCAN will continue to build on its impressive history of growth to date."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

***

About TESCAN

TESCAN enables nanoscale investigation and analysis within the geosciences, materials science, life sciences and semiconductor industries. The company has a 30-year history of developing innovative electron microscopy, micro-computed tomography, and related software solutions for customers in research and industry worldwide. For example, TESCAN's TENSOR is the first 4D-scanning transmission electron microscope (4D-STEM) built from the ground up for a totally new level of performance and user experience. As a result, TESCAN has earned a leading position in micro- and nanotechnology. TESCAN is headquartered in Brno, Czech Republic, and employs more than 750 people in 14 sites around the world.

Further information is available at www.tescan.com.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $369 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,100 people in 29 offices across five continents.

Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

Media contacts

Carlyle:

Nicholas Brown

nicholas.brown@carlyle.com

+44 7471 037 002

TESCAN:

Barbora Novosadova

barbora.novosadova@tescan.com

+420 530 353 522