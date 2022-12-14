Carlyle to miss March 2023 deadline for $22 billion fundraise - FT

The firm has asked its investors for an extension until the end of August as it is expected to miss its March 2023 target to raise funds, the report said citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The report, citing one of the people, said it has raised about $17 billion for the fund so far.

Carlyle did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The buyout firm raised more than three billion euros ($3.19 billion) for a pan-European technology fund that is taking advantage of "pockets of life" in the economy, Reuters reported in November, citing co-heads of Carlyle Europe Technology Partners.

In August, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Carlyle was exploring a new $8.5 billion Asia-focused buyout fund that was aiming for its first close in the next couple of months.

($1 = 0.9411 euros)

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)