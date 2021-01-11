Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group Inc.    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
Former Gatwick Airport owner outbids Blackstone to buy Signature Aviation

01/11/2021 | 05:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: General view of an entrance to the check-in area at Gatwick Airport, in Gatwick

(Reuters) - The former owner of London's Gatwick Airport, Global Infrastructure Partners, clinched a $4.63 billion deal to buy British private jet servicing company Signature Aviation on Monday, trumping private equity giants Blackstone and Carlyle.

The deal with Global Infrastructure Partners, whose approach was rebuffed by the company in December, comes after Blackstone said on Friday it had won the support of Signature Aviation's biggest shareholder Bill Gates for a possible $4.3 billion bid.

New York-based GIP will pay Signature Aviation shareholders $5.50 in cash for each share, while Blacktone had offered $5.17 per share.

Shares in the company formerly known as BBA Aviation rose 6.4% to 430.4 pence, taking the stock to the top of the FTSE-250 index in early trading on Monday.

GIP plans to take Signature Aviation off the London Stock Exchange if the deal goes through.

As airlines across the world struggle with COVID-19 induced travel curbs, private jet operators have fared better as wealthy passengers switch to what is perceived as a safer way to fly.

Blackstone's agreement with Gates for its planned offer came hours after Signature had confirmed an initial takeover approach from Carlyle.

(Corrects to add dropped word "former" in headline, paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.61% 9274 Delayed Quote.2.20%
SIGNATURE AVIATION PLC 8.62% 440.7 Delayed Quote.4.91%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -0.52% 62.9 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 2.19% 32.16 Delayed Quote.2.29%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 186 M - -
Net income 2020 642 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 944 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 11 369 M 11 369 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,09x
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 775
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 33,18 $
Last Close Price 32,16 $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Schmidt Managing Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Christopher Finn Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.2.29%11 369
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-2.95%43 651
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC4.06%22 314
AMUNDI4.49%17 212
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.1.16%12 789
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-2.52%10 908
