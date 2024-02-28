Jeff Currie, the former global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, has been named chief strategy officer of Energy Pathways, a subsidiary of Carlyle private equity firm.

Currie, who left Goldman last year, is widely known for coining the "oil supercycle" of the 2000s while at the investment bank.

Carlyle on Tuesday said Currie will conduct analysis of commodity market trends and evaluate new investment opportunities across energy markets.

Carlyle believes the energy transition is entering a new phase amid geopolitical and global macroeconomic changes and said it believes an orderly energy transition will require new energy pathways.

