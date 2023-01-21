Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Carlyle Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-20 pm EST
33.86 USD   +2.98%
06:35aIndia's Yes Bank has 'strong' grounds to appeal ATI bonds court order, CEO says
RE
01/20Little room for gloom at Dublin's Davos for aircraft financiers
RE
01/20Aircraft lessors cool on risky markets after $10 billion Russia blow
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Yes Bank has 'strong' grounds to appeal ATI bonds court order, CEO says

01/21/2023 | 06:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A watchman steps out of a Yes Bank branch in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Yes Bank has "strong" legal grounds to appeal against a court order quashing the write-off of its additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds, Chief Executive Officer Prashant Kumar said on Saturday.

"The judgment in itself is not questioning the regulatory guidelines in terms of writing off (AT1 bonds). I think there are questions in terms of the process," Kumar told reporters after publication of the lender's quarterly results.

"We have strong legal advises and opinions which interpret the issue in a different way and that makes a strong ground for us to appeal in the Supreme Court."

The Bombay High Court invalidated the write-off of additional AT1 bonds issued by the private lender on Friday. The bonds were written off as part of a restructuring plan to rescue Yes Bank in March 2020.

The court did not go into the merits of the bonds and ruled that there were procedural lapses in the decision to write them down.

Yes Bank said in a stock exchange filing late on Friday it is in the process of preparing an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Kumar said on Saturday the bank had requested six weeks from the tribunal to appeal in the higher court. It means there will not be any immediate impact of the order on the banks' books, he said.

Since the bank already has strong legal opinions in its favour, there is no need to make any contingent provisions for the written off bonds, Kumar added.

Additionally, Yes Bank will have the discretion on the interest payment of the AT1 bonds, he said, adding that any comment in this regard will be made following the Supreme Court's decision.

The write off will also not impact Carlyle Group and Advent's equity infusion in the bank, he added.

In December, private equity majors Carlyle Group and Advent each purchased a 10% stake in the bank.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak and Nupur Anand; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATI INC. 2.41% 35.2 Delayed Quote.15.10%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 2.98% 33.86 Delayed Quote.13.47%
YES BANK LIMITED -1.99% 19.75 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
All news about THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
06:35aIndia's Yes Bank has 'strong' grounds to appeal ATI bonds court order, CEO says
RE
01/20Little room for gloom at Dublin's Davos for aircraft financiers
RE
01/20Aircraft lessors cool on risky markets after $10 billion Russia blow
RE
01/19Carlyle : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Investo..
PU
01/18RSA Security explores $2 billion-plus sale of Archer -sources
RE
01/18Pathalys Pharma Raises $150 Million in Secured Product Financing and Equity led by Abin..
PR
01/18Pathalys Pharma, Inc. announced that it has received funding from Abingworth LLP, The C..
CI
01/17Carlyle Aviation chief sees lease rates continuing to rise
RE
01/17Carlyle aviation partners ceo: as balance changes and we ..
RE
01/16Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 391 M - -
Net income 2022 1 416 M - -
Net Debt 2022 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,51x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 12 312 M 12 312 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 33,86 $
Average target price 40,40 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William E. Conway Non-Executive Co-Chairman & CEO
Liz Dominick Vice President
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
David M. Rubenstein Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Haas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.13.47%12 312
BLACKSTONE INC.8.53%59 658
KKR & CO. INC.14.56%45 794
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.3.12%38 383
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC2.16%18 716
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.13.87%15 028