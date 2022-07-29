Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Carlyle Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:58 2022-07-29 pm EDT
39.19 USD   +4.45%
02:03pIndia's Yes Bank to raise $1.1 billion via stake sale to U.S. private equity firms
RE
10:09aOppenheimer Adjusts The Carlyle Group Price Target to $70 From $65, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
10:09aEvercore ISI Upgrades The Carlyle Group to Outperform From In Line, Raises Price Target to $45 From $38
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Yes Bank to raise $1.1 billion via stake sale to U.S. private equity firms

07/29/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People wait outside a Yes Bank branch to withdraw their money in Ahmedabad

(Reuters) - India's Yes Bank Ltd said on Friday it will sell up to 10% stake to U.S. private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc and Advent International for $1.1 billion.

Yes Bank will raise the funds through a combination of about $640 million in shares and about $475 million in share warrants, the private lender said in a statement.

Yes Bank will offer 3.69 billion shares to affiliates of Carlyle Group and Advent for 13.78 Indian rupees ($0.1737) apiece.

The company will also issue 2.56 billion share warrants at a price of 14.82 Indian rupees ($0.1868) per warrant to both the investors.

Earlier this month, Yes Bank said it would seek to raise about $1 billion in this financial year as it exits a reconstruction plan after two years.

The company also selected an asset reconstruction firm belonging to private equity firm JC Flowers as the base bidder for the sale of bad loans worth 480 billion Indian rupees ($6.05 billion)

($1 = 79.3360 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 4.24% 39.09 Delayed Quote.-31.66%
YES BANK LIMITED 2.75% 14.95 End-of-day quote.9.12%
All news about THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
02:03pIndia's Yes Bank to raise $1.1 billion via stake sale to U.S. private equity firms
RE
10:09aOppenheimer Adjusts The Carlyle Group Price Target to $70 From $65, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
10:09aEvercore ISI Upgrades The Carlyle Group to Outperform From In Line, Raises Price Target..
MT
10:02aCARLYLE : to Invest Up to a 10% Stake in YES BANK, One of the Largest Private Sector Banks..
PU
05:45aCARLYLE : Thorntons Recycling acquires The City Bin Co.
PU
05:38aRefining margins for Abu Dhabi's Spanish oil co Cepsa swell 323% y/y
RE
04:15aCARLYLE : Global Credit leads the acquisition financing of Atalian and OCS by CD&R
PU
07/28CARLYLE GROUP INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
07/28The Carlyle Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
07/28TRANSCRIPT : The Carlyle Group Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 355 M - -
Net income 2022 1 364 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 835 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,80x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 13 554 M 13 554 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 850
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 37,52 $
Average target price 52,64 $
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
William E. Conway Non-Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Haas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-31.66%13 554
BLACKSTONE INC.-20.80%72 400
KKR & CO. INC.-25.58%32 854
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-13.82%18 439
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-20.69%13 278
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-12.29%12 478