    CG   US14316J1088

THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.

(CG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/09 03:02:56 pm
47.335 USD   -0.45%
01:57pIndian court delivers split verdict over PNB-Carlyle share deal
RE
01:15pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Stuck Below Flatline Monday
MT
11:40aZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Prices Secondary Offering of 20 Million Shares
MT
Indian court delivers split verdict over PNB-Carlyle share deal

08/09/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
A gardener waters a lawn in front of an advertisement for India's PNB Housing Finance Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has delivered a split verdict over PNB Housing Finance's 400 billion rupee ($5.4 billion) share allocation to a group of investors led by Carlyle Group, a judgement seen by Reuters showed.

In an interim order, SAT restricted PNB Housing Finance from disclosing the results of shareholder votes on the deal.

"In view of the difference of opinion between the members of the board we direct the interim order to continue till further orders," the 56-page order read.

The PNB-Carlyle deal had been challenged by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which had asked the company to stall it until it undertook an independent valuation.

PNB Housing Finance challenged SEBI's orders in the SAT, questioning its authority to make such interventions.

SEBI questioned the deal after an institutional investment advisory firm said it was unfair to minority shareholders.

($1 = 74.3130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PNB HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED -2.34% 692.55 End-of-day quote.90.05%
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK -2.02% 38.75 End-of-day quote.17.25%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -0.56% 47.27 Delayed Quote.52.04%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 306 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 3 001 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 17 101 M 17 101 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 825
Free-Float 56,8%
The Carlyle Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 47,80 $
Average target price 57,46 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Managers and Directors
Kewsong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Schmidt Managing Director
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.52.04%17 101
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.76.35%81 755
KKR & CO. INC.66.91%39 401
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC3.83%22 748
AMUNDI21.18%19 272
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.26.69%15 920