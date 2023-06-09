Kim Kardashian seeks secret of private equity success as rising rates bite

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - Reality star Kim Kardashian's
arrival at a gathering of the globe's top deal brokers in Berlin
failed to dispel their dark mood as the rising cost of money
puts the brakes on the private equity industry.
Flanked by bodyguards, Kardashian drew a crowd of hundreds
of executives at the SuperReturn industry event, saying she
wanted to learn the secrets of investing having set up her own
fund last year.
Talking about her ambitions, Kardashian, whose empire spans
skincare and underwear, sought what she called the "magic sauce"
or special qualities of founders of companies which her fund,
that has yet to make an investment, could back.
But private equity is currently experiencing one of its
toughest runs since coming of age in the 1980s as rapid rises in
interest rates to combat inflation make the debt that underpins
the industry scarce and expensive.
More than a decade of rock-bottom borrowing costs had
allowed investors to snap up companies using vast loans before
selling them on to other investors, who were also buoyed by
cheap credit.
Now euro zone data shows that banks are turning off the
credit taps after the European Central Bank raised rates by the
most in its 25-year history.
The value of private equity-backed mergers and acquisitions
in Europe stood at roughly $46 billion in the five months to
end-May, down 74% from the same period of 2022, according to
data from Refinitiv.
The technology sector has seen the most deals globally,
while deals in healthcare reached $16 billion.
"It has been easier in the past, deal flow is reduced
significantly...we have to pedal harder," said Jose Pfeifer, who
leads Investcorp's European private equity group, on the
sidelines of SuperReturn.
Much of the decline in deals can be attributed to slower
processes and failed transactions, such as the recent
abandonment of the sale of a stake in Germany's Bundesliga media
rights, vetoed after opposition from its soccer clubs.
However, there are pockets of hope "if firms strengthen
their conviction around the trajectory of interest rates", said
Hythem El-Nazer, managing director at TA Associates.
Corporates are also driving some activity in Europe by
streamlining portfolios and selling non-core assets.
"Europe is doing better than expected...we are seeing
opportunity in corporate carve-outs," said Marco De Benedetti,
co-head of Europe private equity at Carlyle.
Sellers that do brave the choppy waters are being more
secretive than before with fewer organising auctions, leaving
buyers without clear deadlines and a lack of visibility.
Emmanuel Laillier, head of private equity at Tikehau
Capital, said that makes it hard to read the level of
competition, although there is more flexibility in the M&A
process.
For example, strategic adjustments such as the sale of
minority stakes and holding onto companies for longer are
increasing.
That could also give rise to new structures to develop
companies for longer under private ownership, said Christian
Sindig, CEO at EQT, adding that public-to-private
transactions will become a more regular fixture.
Kardashian, though, kept her cards close to her chest - all
technical questions were directed to her investment partner, Jay
Sammons.
(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, editing by John O'Donnell,
Kirsten Donovan)